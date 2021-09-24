Rambo 6 isn’t coming – Stallone now has plans for a series

Released 01/07/2021 8:55 AM

At 74, Sylvester Stallone is as fit as other people are at 50. His schedule is still well filled and he just announced his participation in The Suicide Squad. But for Rambo 6 the chances are extremely bad.

It has just been reported that Sylvester Stallone was on the set of “The Suicide Squad”. Both “Guardians Of The Galaxy” director James Gunn and Stallone himself announced via Instagram that they would work together with each other and what an honor it was. James Gunn praised Stallone for not only being a Hollywood icon, but also for having incredible acting skills. The two already worked together on “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2”. What exactly Sylvester Stallone is doing on “The Suicide Squad” is unclear, but since filming has already been completed, the Hollywood veteran may only be speaking.









In the context of a post confirming Stallone’s collaboration on “The Suicide Squad”, a completely different question came up. A fan asked Sylvester Stallone if “Rambo 6” would ever come out. After “Rambo 5: Last Blood” was a failure in 2019, the chances were slim for another sequel. Stallone seems to see it that way too, because he replied to the fan that the next “Rambo” would either be a prequel on a streaming service or not come at all. So it doesn’t look like we’ll ever see Sylvester Stallone in his role as one-man Army Rambo again.

A prequel story, perhaps as a series, with another actor as a young Rambo, is entirely possible. Nothing specific seems to be planned at the moment, but one should never say never.