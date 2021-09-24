Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Couldn’t appear in public together for months: Prince Albert and Princess Charlène of Monaco. (Archive image) © Claude Paris / dpa

It is not quiet around the health ailing Princess Charlène of Monaco. Now she surprises with a strange Instagram post.

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.

A strange aftertaste still remains, should it actually be possible to transport a princess back to the principality in a different way than by plane. Charlène has been stuck in South Africa for months, suffering from a severe ear, nose and throat infection that makes it impossible for her to fly back to Monaco.

The princess even had to be operated on under general anesthesia. A short time later the shock: Charlène is said to have collapsed and been hospitalized. Right before the second operation. The princess even missed the start of school for her twins because of her state of health.

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes a cryptic message while wearing expensive jewelry

“As I was born of the Ocean so the Ocean was born of me. I present you a piece of both “(translated:” As I was born from the ocean, so the ocean was born from me. I present you a piece of both “), wrote the Monegasque on her channel on Instagram.









The photo for the strange news shows the princess with the principality’s “ocean tiara”. The piece of jewelery set with 1200 precious stones is the wedding present from Prince Albert and can be worn as a necklace or as a diadem. According to speculations from Adelswelt.de, the recording could represent her current status as a princess as well as her previous life as a swimmer.

The photo shown is part of a video that Charlène recently shared on Instagram. You can see the princess in the water. She wears the “Ocean Tiara” on her head. (Screenshot Instagram) © Screenshot: Princess Charlene

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message: The reason for this is a missed event

The reason for the video, however, is completely different: on Thursday (23.09.2021) the annual “Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean” took place, a festival at which Charlène is usually never absent. The gala is one of the most important events in the principality. Whether Leonardo DiCaprio, Gloria Gaynor, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom or Sting – they and many others have already taken part in the “Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean” to collect donations for the protection of the oceans.

But there is good news from the Princess of Monaco. The 43-year-old has a new job – in Monaco and not in South Africa. Prince Albert has now appointed his wife as the new Vice President of the Monegasque Red Cross. There are also rumors surrounding this appointment – did he just make her Vice President so that she could return as soon as possible? (Luisa Weckesser)