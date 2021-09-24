Pitch Perfect: Spin-off series surprisingly announced!

For a total of three films, the audience accompanied the Bards Bellas in “Pitch Perfect” on their way as an a cappella singing troupe. The series starred Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, but the third film was received rather mixed.

movie theater “Pitch Perfect 3”: Anna Kendrick lived so celibacy | interview “I am very stubborn. There are situations in … Read more “









All the more surprising that a series has now been announced! This is not another story about the Bellas, but one of their worst competitors. Because the focus of the story is Bumper Allen, played by Adam Devine. Still the antagonist in the first film, Bumper started a relationship with Fat Amy in the second part, only to not appear again in the third film.

So far, apart from the announcement that the series will be developed for the US streaming service Peacock, only the rough plot is known: Bumper wants to revive his music career. That’s why he moves to Berlin – one of his songs suddenly went through the roof in Germany. Will there be references to David Hasselhoff here?

VOD Netflix Top 10: The most popular films & series in Germany | September 24th Since February 2020, users on the streaming … Read more “

Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks is on board as a producer, she starred in all the films and directed the second. When the series will be shot and when it will appear in Germany is still unknown.