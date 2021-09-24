Friday, September 24, 2021
Now topless: Jada Pinkett Smith presents a new hairstyle

By Sonia Gupta
Tuesday 13 July 2021

From now on topless
Jada Pinkett Smith presents new hairstyle

Shortly before her 50th birthday in September, Jada Pinkett Smith is now revealing the secret of what is hidden under her characteristic turban – namely nothing more. And her husband Will Smith suddenly shows himself with a completely different hairstyle.

Hair loss is a problem for many women. Hollywood superstars are not spared either. Jada Pinkett Smith made short work of this and parted her hair. She got support from her daughter Willow, who published a photo of the two on her Instagram account and showered her mother with compliments.

Actor Will Smith’s wife spoke about her hair loss on her Facebook talk show “Red Table Talk” in 2018. It was scary the first time she fell out in clumps of hair. At the time, she said: “It was one of those moments in my life when I literally shivered with fear.”




In recent years, the 49-year-old has therefore mostly shown herself with short hairstyles or a turban. The reason for her hair loss could not be determined. With a turban she felt like a “queen”.

Shortly before her 50th birthday, she reassured her daughter Willow to take the next logical step and part with the few remaining hair. And not only from her own family there were compliments for the new hairstyle, her fans on social media also think Jada Pinkett Smith is beautiful – with or without hair.

Will Smith also has a new hairstyle

While Mrs. Smith is parting her hair, Mr. Smith dares a radical color change. Actually, you only know actor Will Smith with a perfect hairstyle. On a family vacation together, however, it is surprisingly natural.

The Hollywood beau is completely gray and a bit shaggy. You almost didn’t recognize him. Elizabeth Woods, a friend of the family, published the snapshot on Instagram. Will and Jada are on vacation with family and friends to celebrate their son Jaden’s 23rd birthday.

It almost seems like the entire Pinkett-Smith family doesn’t care about Hollywood beauty standards. True to the motto “pure nature”, you can probably save a lot of hairdressing costs in the future.


