“Notting Hill” director dead: Julia Roberts touched with farewell words

“Notting Hill” was his most famous movie. Now director Roger Michell has died at the age of 65. Julia Roberts, who played the lead role in “Notting Hill”, said goodbye to her boyfriend with touching words.

London. Confusion in the cinema world: The British “Notting Hill” director Roger Michell is dead.

“Notting Hill” director Roger Michell is dead

The writer and director died on Wednesday at the age of 65, the British news agency PA reported on Thursday, citing a statement by Michells spokesman on behalf of the family.



His best-known film is the American-British cinema romance “Notting Hill” from 1999 with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the leading roles. Michell’s other works include “Venus” and “My Cousin Rachel”.

Julia Roberts takes a touching farewell to Roger Michell

It was Hollywood megastar Julia Roberts who spoke out publicly shortly after Michell’s death became known. The actress left touching farewell words on Instagram.









“I loved every second we spent together,” wrote Roberts of the director. She also provided a black and white photo of Roger.

Julia Roberts and Roger Michell were friends for a long time

Julia Roberts and Roger Michell had a long friendship in addition to their work.

Michell was born in South Africa to a British diplomat and lived in Beirut and Damascus as well as Prague during his childhood. At the beginning of his career Michell worked primarily as a theater director, later he switched to the film industry. (jv / dpa)