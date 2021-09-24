Nicole Kidman almost ended her career

Nicole Kidman (54) is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. She can be seen again and again not only in big blockbusters, but also in series. It’s hard to believe that someone would have told her that she was no longer interesting enough for Hollywood. Unfortunately true, as she told You Magazine.

“I was frustrated – like so many people in different professions – that I was told, ‘That’s it. You are out of the time that this worked. Now that you’re in your forties, we’re no longer interested in your storytelling or your ideas – or you as a woman or as a person“, Says Nicole.

Nicole Kidman: Your mother stopped you from retiring

Nicole Kidman had to start her own production company to create stories and roles for women her age, otherwise she would have been one of those actors who are no longer cast in Hollywood.

When she hardly got any role offers and her daughter Sunday was born, Kidman even considered quitting acting in 2008. But her mother convinced her to give Hollywood another chance.

She means: “Nicole, you are an artist and you shouldn’t just throw that away. You should hold back something because you might want to go back one more time“. Fortunately, Nicole Kidman listened to her mother.









