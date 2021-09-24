New series from Will Smith & Chris Hemsworth on Disney +: That’s what it’s all about

National Geographic is owned by Disney +. The day before yesterday at Investor Day In addition to reporting on some new Marvel films and series, Pixar animations, and lots of Star Wars news, there was also information on new National Geographic projects.

Two series projects caught our eye in particular, because they present Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky in unusual roles.

Will Smith wants to unlock the secrets of nature

Will Smith still looks like a big kid in some ways. This will play a role in the planned Welcome to Earth project. The Hollywood star will embark on a global journey to unlock the secrets of extraordinary and inexplicable phenomena in nature.

The actor’s amazement and curiosity have been noticed several times on his social channels. In Welcome to Earth, he travels to a new place with each episode and is bound to be amazed: the team’s mission is to track down things and places beyond human perception. Together we can discover hidden worlds with the star.

Chris Hemsworth wants to undo the aging process

In Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, Avengers star Chris Hemsworth faces several tests and challenges to test the limits of his body and his capabilities. We have already seen his muscle mass several times: It not only scares colleagues.









In the planned series, the Thor actor deals with age. Among other things, it is about stopping the aging process and discovering the full potential of the human body. Much has developed scientifically that we previously did not assume that it could be implemented at all. Chris Hemsworth will show us what is currently possible for our bodies.

Darren Aronofsky is the producer behind both projects

Darren Aronosfsky is known for films like The Wrestler, Black Swan and Noah. His production company Protozoa Pictures is in charge of both National Geographic projects. The filmmaker developed and produced the projects.

