New record highs for Bitcoin soon? Hodler could be the trigger

Seasoned Bitcoin (BTC) traders are in the process of triggering a new rate spike by continuing to buy and hold BTC, data from this week shows.

According to the on-chain monitoring website Glass node there should be a new aging process in the Bitcoin offer.

BTC held at its lowest level for a year

The Glassnode researchers found that the percentage of Bitcoin supply that last moved a year or more ago has hit a local low. They showed this on the basis of the active offer.

In the past this meant that “Hodlers” who sold older coins now accumulate again and the age of the entire dormant supply increases with it. This in turn leads to a “supply shortage” in which the demand increases in relation to the available BTC. This has a positive effect on the course. Sales resumed at the local top, whereupon the process begins again.

One such pattern was seen during Bitcoin’s spike to $ 20,000 in late 2017. The all-time high of April 2021 is no exception.

“Bitcoin supply, which has been dormant for at least 1 year, bottomed at 54.2 percent. Compared to the 2017 high, this indicates that a greater relative proportion of BTC remains in cold storages,” commented Glassnode.

“However, this also suggests that fewer coins issued caused the peak in 2021.

More and more “hodlers of last resort”

Cointelegraph frequently reports on the behavior of Hodlers and BTC owners of different ages influencing the market.

The data recently showed that strong hands now control a larger overall share of BTC supply than they have at any time since October 2020.

The portion that is in the hands of speculative traders also continues to see local resets when events occur that liquidate the heavily leveraged positions.