New information about Rihanna’s new album

September 24, 2021 – Maja Caterina Woltemath

For many years we have not heard anything from Radio Hamburg megastar Rihanna in terms of album technology. “Anti”, the triple platinum album, was five years ago. Will your ninth studio album finally be released in 2021? Rihanna gives a promising tip …

For a long time there have been references to a new album by her: Rihanna herself announced in December 2020 that she would like to take her music and business to another level in 2021. That leaves a lot of room for interpretation. But now it becomes more concrete …

Billionaire company

Recently Rihanna became by none other than Forbes magazine itself dubbed the richest singer in the world. She is said to have earned 50 percent of her money through her Fenty company, which she only founded in 2017. So many should be aware that a business like “Fenty” takes up a lot of time. Especially with the projects that Rihanna has successfully handled in recent years. Be it her make-up line “Fenty Beauty”, her lingerie “Savage x Fenty”, her skin care line “Fenty Skin” or her perfume “Fenty Parfume”, which is sold out worldwide after a few hours. And the projects don’t stop: there have been two fashion shows of their underwear line so far and the next one is in the starting blocks. It will air on September 24th on Prime Video. No one should be surprised that there is currently no time for an album.









Raggae?

As happy as they are for their business success, many fans think it is time for a new album. And Rihanna has been teasing her ninth studio album for so many years. As early as October 2019, she revealed in an interview with Vogue that her album would be reggae-inspired. “Reggae has always felt right to me, it’s in my blood,” says the singer. We are curious whether she will be as successful with her style change as with her last studio album “Anti” which has been in the top 200 of the Billboard charts for five years.

So when will the album be released?