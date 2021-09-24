Netflix secures the rights to “Fast & Loose” with Will Smith









Netflix has secured the rights to the film “Fast & Loose” starring Will Smith. David Leitch directs (“Deadpool 2”, “Nobody”). This means that the streaming provider will include the film in its program exclusively worldwide. This is supposed to be an action thriller. Since the film has yet to go into production, there is no release date yet.

The plot is said to revolve around a man, played by Will Smith, who suddenly wakes up with complete memory loss in Tijuana, Mexico. He realizes that he has led a double life: on the one hand he acts as a crime boss, on the other hand he is an undercover agent for the CIA.

Netflix urgently needs high-quality content, as more and more studios are now preferring to stock their own streaming offers with their films and series. This applies to both Disney with Disney + and Universal with Peacock, Warner Bros. with HBO Max and, last but not least, Paramount with Paramount +.

