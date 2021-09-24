Netflix publishes trailer for documentary “Britney vs Spears” – BZ Berlin

A week before the next hearing for pop star Britney Spears, the streaming service Netflix has released a trailer for the new documentary “Britney vs Spears” about the guardianship process.

“No more secrets. No silence, ”it says in the clip. The documentation should therefore appear on September 28th. The director is Erin Lee Carr. The 90-second clip raises questions about what was going on during the guardianship and why it continued to apply even though Britney had been better off.

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after suffering a breakdown due to personal and professional problems. Initially, James Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and private affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Co-guardian Jodi Montgomery is responsible for the singer’s personal concerns, including medical concerns.

In September, James Spears filed a motion to end guardianship. The next hearing in the proceedings is scheduled for September 29th.

The case of Spears had received a lot of attention in the spring, among other things through the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” and sparked heated discussions, especially in the social networks. Many celebrities and fans then expressed their support for the singer under the hashtag “#FreeBritney”.