Natalie Portman: Beauty is fleeting

RTL>feeds>
July 30, 2019 – 11:00 clock
Natalie Portman is annoyed that she is often reduced to her appearance.
The ‘Black Swan’ actress criticizes the superficiality in Hollywood. Female actors in particular would find it difficult not to be seen as just an outer shell. “As a woman, you constantly struggle against being valued just for how you look. You are defined by the looks and opinions of others, which is extremely insignificant. And beauty is by definition ephemeral. You can’t hold it in time, it’s how a butterfly that lives for a second, “explains the 38-year-old. “So beauty can add no value or meaning to your life.”
But that’s not the thing that bothers Natalie. In an interview with the British ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine, she also criticizes society’s expectations of women never to be too loud or upset. “We were socially raised to believe that we weren’t angry – we’re sad, we’re upset. And when I realized that, my mindset suddenly changed and I was like, ‘Oh my god, all the times I have When I burst into tears, I was actually angry! I just didn’t know how to put it! ‘”she reveals.
BANG Showbiz