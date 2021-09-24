Natalie Portman: Beauty is fleeting

The ‘Black Swan’ actress criticizes the superficiality in Hollywood. Female actors in particular would find it difficult not to be seen as just an outer shell. “As a woman, you constantly struggle against being valued just for how you look. You are defined by the looks and opinions of others, which is extremely insignificant. And beauty is by definition ephemeral. You can’t hold it in time, it’s how a butterfly that lives for a second, “explains the 38-year-old. “So beauty can add no value or meaning to your life.”







