Michael B. Jordan wants to make money on OnlyFans with this funny idea (Spoiler: It has something to do with fruits)

Michael B. Jordan: OnlyFans-Account causes a laugh – but he is serious.

The 33-year-old has just been named “Sexiest Man Alive” and he has already caused quite a stir on the talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. It is not the recently discussed lush facial hair that Michael B. Jordan appropriated during the quarantine, but rather the idea of ​​promoting it on a very specific platform. In a TV interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor reveals his plans.

Who rocks a mustache better than Michael B. Jordan?

The actor has remained true to his sleek mustache for years. Nevertheless, his curiosity about how lush his beard can actually grow – and when should you take on this experiment better than during the quarantine period?

Michael B. Jordan announces an OnlyFans account – for his beard

Jordan had affectionately christened his beard “Murphy”, nickname “Murph”. And while that statement caused a laugh, the Sexiest Man remained dead serious. “An OnlyFans account will follow,” he announced. In it he wanted to film himself eating fruits and other “crazy things”. Kimmel joked and threw in the $ 250,000 a year Jordan could make on his bearded account. However, as it turned out, the actor was not joking. He wants to open a hairdressing school with the sales through the account. Many people lost their jobs during the crisis and Jordan wanted to help rebuild jobs.









OnlyFans offers plenty of space for pornographic content

OnlyFans users offer their own, intimate content in return for monthly paid contributions. The London-based company has attracted around 30 million users since it was founded in 2016, of which only 450,000 post content themselves. It’s a kind of pornographic Instagram that consists largely of nude and fetish photos. The platform is used as a source of income without having to conclude advertising deals. Prominent faces are also not infrequently represented, such as rapper Cardi B and singer Aaron Carter. The fact that Michael B. Jordan wants to assert himself on the platform with his sleek mustache could attract even more users.

It remains to be seen whether it is just the beard of the “Sexiest Man”. In any case, we keep our fingers crossed that enough donations will flow into the fund through this campaign.