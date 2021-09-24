Friday, September 24, 2021
Meryl Streep: She’s going to be a grandma for the first time

By Vimal Kumar
Meryl Streep
She becomes a grandma for the first time

Meryl Streep has reason to be happy: she is going to be a grandmother for the first time.

© Getty Images

Oscar winner Meryl Streep takes on a new role: Grandma. Their eldest daughter, actress Mamie Gummer, is expecting their first child

The family of Oscar winner Meryl Streep (69, “The Publisher”) is growing. Actress Mamie Gummer (35, “Emily Owens”), the eldest daughter of Streep and her husband Don Gummer (71), is pregnant. The spokesman for the 35-year-old confirmed this to the US magazine “Us Weekly”. For Gummer it is the first child and she makes Streep a grandmother for the first time.

Mamie Gummer wants to get married

According to the report, the child’s father is screenwriter Mehar Sethi, Gummer’s future husband. In August 2018, Sethi made the engagement public by posting a photo of Gummer on his Instagram account and simply writing “My fiancée”. It is already the second marriage for Gummer. From 2011 to 2013 she was married to actor Benjamin Walker (36, “The Choice – Until the Last Day”).




Meryl Streep and Don Gummer are parents of four

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been married since 1978 and have four children together. Son Henry Wolfe Gummer (39) is a musician, daughters Mamie and Grace Gummer (32) are actresses, while Louisa Gummer (27) works as a model.


Vimal Kumar
