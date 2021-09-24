Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNewsMeryl Streep: She is happy about her first grandchild
News

Meryl Streep: She is happy about her first grandchild

By Vimal Kumar
0
33




Meryl Streep
Daughter Mamie gives her the first grandchild

Mamie Gummer made Meryl Streep her grandmother

Mamie Gummer made Meryl Streep her grandmother

© Getty Images

Four children, three Oscars … and finally the first grandchild! Thanks to her daughter Mamie Gummer, Meryl Streep became a grandma for the first time

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, 69, already has three golden boys at home. But she should be most happy about the latest addition to the family: Her daughter Mamie Gummer, 35, gave her a grandchild and made her grandmother for the first time at the age of 69. In Gummers first offspring with her husband, the screenwriter Mehar Sethi, 36, it concerns a boy, the page “Us Weekly” reported first.

Meryl Streep became a grandma

The fact that Streep has so far been without grandchildren is quite surprising. After all, she has three other children in addition to Mary Willa “Mamie”. “Baby boy” Louisa Jacobson Gummer is 27, there is also Grace Gummer, 32, and older brother Henry Wolfe Gummer, 39.




Mamie Gummer is also an actress

Mamie Gummer also earns a living as an actress. In fact, she stood in front of the camera for the first time in 1986, when she was just three years old, in the comedy film “Heartburn” with Jack Nicholson, 81, and … Mama Meryl. Her film “Seperation” is currently in post-production, and Gummer was most recently seen in the third season of the HBO series “True Detective” alongside the now two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, 45, among others. Sources used:CodeList

Scandals, selfies + beaming winners

The highlights of the Oscar decades

30 images

jko
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleRay Dalio on Bitcoin – Bitcoin at $ 500,000 in five years? According to Ray Dalio, that “makes no sense”
Next articleHollywood star Emma Watson appointed to supervisory board of luxury group
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv