Meryl Streep: She is happy about her first grandchild

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, 69, already has three golden boys at home. But she should be most happy about the latest addition to the family: Her daughter Mamie Gummer, 35, gave her a grandchild and made her grandmother for the first time at the age of 69. In Gummers first offspring with her husband, the screenwriter Mehar Sethi, 36, it concerns a boy, the page “Us Weekly” reported first.

The fact that Streep has so far been without grandchildren is quite surprising. After all, she has three other children in addition to Mary Willa “Mamie”. “Baby boy” Louisa Jacobson Gummer is 27, there is also Grace Gummer, 32, and older brother Henry Wolfe Gummer, 39.









Mamie Gummer also earns a living as an actress. In fact, she stood in front of the camera for the first time in 1986, when she was just three years old, in the comedy film “Heartburn” with Jack Nicholson, 81, and … Mama Meryl. Her film “Seperation” is currently in post-production, and Gummer was most recently seen in the third season of the HBO series “True Detective” alongside the now two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, 45, among others. Sources used:CodeList

