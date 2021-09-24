Megan Fox in the fight against rebels and lions: “Rogue Hunter” from March 5th on Blu-ray Disc

In “Rogue Hunter“(Great Britain, South Africa 2020) leading actress Megan Fox not only has to defend herself as a mercenary in Africa against enemy rebels, but also fear for her life in the fight with hungry lions. The film by MJ Bassett was released in the USA in September last year on the market; now we can get an idea of ​​how Fox is doing in the role of a battle-tested soldier in Germany Distribution of LEONINE Blu-ray release. The disc comes in a simple keep case with a reversible cover and is expected to have video material encoded in 1080p, AVC as well as a German DTS-HD-Master-Audio-5.1 sound track. Bonus material includes audio commentary and interviews with the cast. The action thriller can already be pre-ordered at jpc.de.









Contents: A small group of mercenaries (M. Fox, P. Winchester et al.) Is hired by an African governor to rescue his daughter from the violence of a militia. But when they meet rebels in the vastness of Africa, there are suddenly other players in the bloody conflict: a pack of starved lions … (sw)

From March 5, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:

