Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian half-naked on Instagram

Berlin – At the MTV Music Awards in mid-September, the two women gave a frivolous double in the men’s room: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian posed in front of the urinals. Kourtney, the eldest sister from the Kardashian clan, in a skin-tight leather dress, whose coursagen lacing – at the front – lets you look deep. In addition, actress Megan Fox – in a touch of nothing.

Source: Megan Fox’s Instagram account Here at least some clothes: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian in the men’s room (screenshot).

There is more – or less

If you think now that you can’t show more skin, then the two Hollywood starlets teach you better: Fox and Kardashian are now presenting photos on their Instagram accounts of the two posing for the underwear brand “SKIMS”. The brand was founded by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.









Source: Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram account Here half-naked: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for the underwear brand “SKIMS” (screenshot).

Under this picture, in which the two can only be seen in panties, Kourtney writes: “And those who were seen dancing were considered crazy by those who could not hear the music. “