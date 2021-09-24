Friday, September 24, 2021
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian half-naked on Instagram

Berlin At the MTV Music Awards in mid-September, the two women gave a frivolous double in the men’s room: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian posed in front of the urinals. Kourtney, the eldest sister from the Kardashian clan, in a skin-tight leather dress, whose coursagen lacing – at the front – lets you look deep. In addition, actress Megan Fox – in a touch of nothing.

Here at least some clothes: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian in the men’s room (screenshot).

There is more – or less

If you think now that you can’t show more skin, then the two Hollywood starlets teach you better: Fox and Kardashian are now presenting photos on their Instagram accounts of the two posing for the underwear brand “SKIMS”. The brand was founded by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.




Here half-naked: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for the underwear brand “SKIMS” (screenshot).

Under this picture, in which the two can only be seen in panties, Kourtney writes: “And those who were seen dancing were considered crazy by those who could not hear the music. “


