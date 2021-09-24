Saturday, September 25, 2021
Matt Damon feels like a dinosaur on social media

By Sonia Gupta
For some, the internet is still uncharted territory! An important part of the web: social media. Every post by a star is extensively examined, commented on and criticized there. For Matt Damon (48) apparently a reason to refuse Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Co. so far. That is why it counts itself as an extinct species, admits the 48-year-old – or as he says himself: it is a dinosaur!

The “Jason Bourne” star does not even have an official account – neither on Instagram, nor on Twitter, nor on Facebook. “I’m a dinosaur,” notes the actor
in an interview with E! News fixed. But in favor of his new campaign “Water.org”, which he founded together with the architect and longtime activist Gary White, he wants to change that: “I look at the influence, and it is undeniable. So yes, I probably will go to this realm at some point “, represents Frosted in prospect. So he could better point out his initiative: With “Water.org” he wants to help people who do not have access to clean drinking water.

His friend and colleague Chris Hemsworth (35) could help him: “He’s definitely in the middle of the social media world and because I’m with him all the time, I was able to see up close what reach he can achieve.”

Sonia Gupta
