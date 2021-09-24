Mark Wahlberg’s childhood friend Henry “Nacho” Laun dies at 54

Mark Wahlberg loses old friend

A long-time friend of actor Mark Wahlberg (49) has died at the age of 54. Henry “Nacho” Laun from the “Wahlburgers” series, which revolves around the family’s burger restaurant of the same name, was well known.

Mark Wahlberg and his special childhood friends

Henry “Nacho” Laun is said to have been found unconscious in his car two weeks ago. He then died in hospital on Tuesday. He was sick several times, it says in the “Daily Mail”. Henry was a regular on the Wahlburgers series and was popular with fans as a competitive eater. Mark, his brothers, actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg (51) and head chef Paul Wahlberg (57) have been running the restaurant since 2011, and the show was on the US private broadcaster A&E Network from 2014 to 2019.







Mark Wahlberg is known for having a special relationship with a small group of childhood friends from his hometown of Boston. He even produced the series “Entourage” (in English: entourage) about this clique, which is about an aspiring Hollywood actor and his friends. Now one of these old companions has died.

Mark Wahlberg already lost his mother this year