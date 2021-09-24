Friday, September 24, 2021
Lush green drives course imagination From Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – For a moment, it looked like all dams were going to break at the start of the week, and the would continue its downward trend in the wake of the global risk-off mood. But as if by magic, a price stabilization set in just above this, which was reflected in an explosive 14 percent price recovery and thus made up for almost all of the weekly losses.

There are now two luscious green candles that illustrate the ADA turnaround. The cow has not yet been taken off the ice.

In order for the technical pendulum to swing in favor of the Cardano bulls, a return above the 50-day line at $ 2.37 is absolutely necessary, followed by a price rise and price stabilization above $ 2.50. Otherwise, the 38 percent corrective movement from the record high of $ 3.09 in early September would be nothing more than a backlash to sharp price losses. It is therefore important to observe the course behavior of the Cardano course in the next few hours or days in order to receive information about the next directional impulse.

Hopeful signals are coming from the technical indicators: the MACD is working on a reversal below its zero line, while the RSI has made a spurt above its downward trend line. For the momentum indicator to bottom out, however, it must rise above the 53 point mark. The fast smoothing lines in the form of the last 5 and 10 days also send out positive signals, after all, for the first time since the beginning of September, the price action is again above the average lines relevant for the short-term trend direction.

A renewed clouding of the Cardano chart image would be noted in the event of a fall below the 100-hour line at 2.16 dollars. If it slipped below this stop line, ADA dealers would have to reckon with another stress test in the range of $ 2.07 to $ 2.00.




Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any assets. Nor does the article purport to predict the development of the Cardano price. This is only a subsequent comment on the ADA development, the Cardano investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the ADA / USD should inform.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


