Linda Evangelista “brutally disfigured” by cosmetic surgery – BZ Berlin

The last five years have been hell for her! Supermodel Linda Evangelista (56) now admits nothing less than that in front of millions of people.

The reason: She was badly botched during a cosmetic surgery!

“To my followers who have wondered why I am not working while my female colleagues are doing well – the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting process, which did the opposite of what it did promised “, she writes on her Instagram account.

What happened?

“It enlarged my fat cells instead of shrinking them and permanently deformed me, even though I had two painful, unsuccessful corrective operations.”

And it gets worse: The once so successful supermodel, who shone as a bright star next to Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell in the fashion sky, developed an obesity called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH).

And that should be over now!

“I’m fed up with living like this. I want to walk out my door with my head held high, even if I don’t look like me anymore. “









The ten sentences in which she describes her condition must also have been an incredible stroke of liberation for Linda Evangelista. The first comment on her very personal post comes from fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell. A bouquet of flowers to cover your back!

“I applaud you for your courage and your strength, that you shared your experience and that you no longer hold yourself hostage. You know I love you. We love you. And we are always by your side. I can’t imagine the emotional pain you’ve had to go through for the past five years. Remind yourself of who you are, what you achieved and your influence and all the people you touched and still do because you shared your story today. I am proud of you and will support you every step of the way. “

For Linda’s psyche, such words are probably the best corrective surgery …