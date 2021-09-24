Leonardo DiCaprio: has he found his great love?

During Corona, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spent a lot of time together. That seems to have done him more than good.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (45, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) is not exactly known for his long-lasting relationships with women – the actor has always been spotted with regularly changing, preferably blonde, ladies. That seems to have changed after the Oscar winner has been with Camila Morrone (23) since 2017. As insiders reported to “People” magazine, DiCaprio seems to be “serious” about the relationship with the model.

Quality time during lockdown



Sources from the couple’s environment revealed that the two lived close together during the corona lockdown. “Leo was at his house with Camila 24/7 for months,” it says. “He’s usually very independent, spends a lot of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he’s spent most of his time with Camila.” The 45-year-old is said to have enjoyed the quarantine phase with the actress very much. DiCaprio and Morrone are apparently ready for the next step, they are said to have recently adopted a puppy together.









It was not until the weekend that the “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor threw a theme party on a huge yacht in the port of Los Angeles on the occasion of Morrone’s 23rd birthday, according to “Page Six”. Prominent guests included Nina Dobrev (31, “Vampire Diaries”) and snowboard star Shaun White (33) as well as actors Kevin Connolly (46) and Lukas Haas (44).

Surprise at the Oscars



It had already become clear in February that DiCaprio and his girlfriend were serious. The couple made their first public appearance together at this year’s Oscars. The two did not have their picture taken together on the red carpet, but at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles they sat next to each other in the front row. It is the first time in 15 years that DiCaprio had a different woman by his side at the Oscars than his mother Irmelin Indenbirken (77).

The actor last appeared as a couple at the Oscars in 2005. At that time by his side: the Brazilian top model Gisele Bündchen (39). The two even posed together for the photographers. However, the relationship broke up in the same year.

