Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNewsLeonardo DiCaprio: Documentary about secret machinations in the sea
News

Leonardo DiCaprio: Documentary about secret machinations in the sea

By Sonia Gupta
0
45




What do Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia have in common? They are all after the “Totoaba”, a type of fish that supplies the “cocaine of the sea”. Leonardo DiCaprio co-produced a documentary about the fight for fish.

The film “Sea of ​​Shadows” is no ordinary environmental documentary – it is more reminiscent of a thriller. This is mainly due to the theme of the film: it’s about organized crime, cartels and the mafia. The focus is on two animal species: the California porpoise and a totoaba fish.

The swim bladders of the Totoaba fish are considered a delicacy in China, they are even called the “cocaine of the sea”. Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia therefore fish the animals out of the sea in the Gulf of California – and do lucrative business with them.

Night chases by boat

However, the fishery also threatens California harbor porpoises, they end up in the net as bycatch. The animals are among the smallest whale species in the world and are also known under the name Vaquita. They are also currently among the most critically endangered species. “To stop killing the vaquita, we have to [Totoaba]-Stop dealers, “says a man in the documentary.




“Sea of ​​Shadows” shows how environmental activists and investigators are trying to do just that. The film shows night chases by boat, police operations, weapons, helicopters and rescue operations. “This is a war against the extermination of a species,” says one of the protagonists.

Here is the trailer for the film on Youtube:

Leonardo DiCaprio is Executive Producer of “Sea of ​​Shadows”

The film premiered in September 2019 and also won the Sundance Award for World Cinema Documentary. The director is the Austrian Richard Ladkani. Leonardo DiCaprio is involved as executive producer. You can currently buy or rent the film from Disney + and (only in English) from Amazon **.

** Links to sources of supply are partly affiliate links: If you buy here, you are actively supporting Utopia.de, because we will then receive a small part of the sales proceeds.

Do you like this post?

Thank you for your vote!

Tags: seas news animal welfare utopia on Instagram


Previous articleBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: She scores another victory in the divorce war
Next articleHas the painful decline in XRP already ended? From Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv