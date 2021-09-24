Leonardo DiCaprio: Documentary about secret machinations in the sea

What do Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia have in common? They are all after the “Totoaba”, a type of fish that supplies the “cocaine of the sea”. Leonardo DiCaprio co-produced a documentary about the fight for fish.

The film “Sea of ​​Shadows” is no ordinary environmental documentary – it is more reminiscent of a thriller. This is mainly due to the theme of the film: it’s about organized crime, cartels and the mafia. The focus is on two animal species: the California porpoise and a totoaba fish.

The swim bladders of the Totoaba fish are considered a delicacy in China, they are even called the “cocaine of the sea”. Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia therefore fish the animals out of the sea in the Gulf of California – and do lucrative business with them.

Night chases by boat

However, the fishery also threatens California harbor porpoises, they end up in the net as bycatch. The animals are among the smallest whale species in the world and are also known under the name Vaquita. They are also currently among the most critically endangered species. “To stop killing the vaquita, we have to [Totoaba]-Stop dealers, “says a man in the documentary.









“Sea of ​​Shadows” shows how environmental activists and investigators are trying to do just that. The film shows night chases by boat, police operations, weapons, helicopters and rescue operations. “This is a war against the extermination of a species,” says one of the protagonists.

Here is the trailer for the film on Youtube:

Leonardo DiCaprio is Executive Producer of “Sea of ​​Shadows”

The film premiered in September 2019 and also won the Sundance Award for World Cinema Documentary. The director is the Austrian Richard Ladkani. Leonardo DiCaprio is involved as executive producer. You can currently buy or rent the film from Disney + and (only in English) from Amazon **.

