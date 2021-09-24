Leni Klum: She unveils her third magazine cover

by Rike Andresen



The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Leni Klum on the cover of “Rollercoaster” magazine +++ Hard to believe, Kim Kardashian spends several thousand euros on XL ponytails +++ Robbed only dressed in a luxury blazer Cathy Hummels fans catch their breath

Exciting celebrity looks in the GALA ticker



September 24, 2021



Leni Klum unveils her third magazine cover



After her first joint magazine cover with mom Heidi Klum, 48, Leni Klum, 17, can probably no longer save herself from inquiries. A cover shoot is and will remain something special. That’s why Leni proudly shares her latest job with her followers: She can be seen on the cover of “Rollercoaster” magazine. The teen magazine revolves around fashion, music and entertainment.

In the cover photo, Leni wears a dress made of pink feathers and poses on the beach. Your beach waves go perfectly with it. Incidentally, this cover is the third one on which Leni Klum can be seen. She was also the cover model for “VOGUE” and “GLAMOR” Germany.

September 23, 2021



Pure luxury: Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala braid cost a fortune



It is no secret that Kim Kardashian, 40, loves luxury and is not stingy when it comes to extraordinary looks. How much she is then actually willing to spend on her visions may surprise some. Actually, Kim’s Met Gala outfit was relatively simple. The balaclava-style face covering caused enough buzz that the rest didn’t need any extravagance. It was also possible to save on make-up, but the extra-long Rapunzel braid was all the more challenging. She is said to have spent a whole 10,000 dollars (about 8530 euros) on her extensions. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed this in a question-and-answer session on Instagram. And she’s not the only celebrity lady to have spent so much money on extensions. Cardi B, 28, and Missy Elliot, 50, are also fans of XXL braids.

© Theo Wargo / Getty Images

September 22, 2021



Cathy Hummels: Only wearing a luxury blazer, she makes fans rave about



Cathy Hummels, 33, feels good in her body and likes to show it on Instagram. She often gets negative comments for her bikini pictures. But she won’t let that deter her. But her latest picture on Instagram also polarized. Without a bra and just wrapped in a Gucci blazer for around 2500 euros, she poses for her followers: inside. The hair is combed back strictly, the make-up is mainly concentrated on the red lips, which are the same color as the red trousers that Cathy wears with the blazer.

Most people like the revealing but very elegant outfit. “Cool combination with the red and blue” or “Queen” are just two examples among many. Other followers are worried about the 33-year-old, who revealed in her Instagram stories that she is at the photo shoot despite tonsillitis.

September 21, 2021



Angelina + Sebastian Pannek: There are two years and a child between these photos



Long after the birth of their son, Angelina, 29, and Sebastian Pannek, 35, disappeared from the scene. They took a break, but now the two of them are showing up in public more and more often. Among other things at the Berlin Fashion Week in September. There the two of them were photographed on the street. Angelina in a copper-colored satin dress with puff sleeves; Sebastian in a black suit with an unbuttoned shirt.

Sebastian and Angelina Pannek at Fashion Week in September 2021. © Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

Visually, the couple hasn’t changed much, but at Fashion Week two years ago, the two looked completely different in terms of fashion: less glamorous. Angelina wore a white off-the-shoulder dress and Sebastian wore a checked chinos and a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up. Casual! After the baby break, the two seem to have used Fashion Week 2021 as an opportunity to dress up properly.

Angelina and Sebastian Pannek wore all-white at Fashion Week 2019. © Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images for MBFW / Getty Images

September 20, 2021



Victoria Swarovski: Her Sunday look looks so stylish



While we make ourselves comfortable on the sofa with delicious food in our loungewear at the weekend, Victoria Swarovski is really dressing up, as her latest Instagram photo proves.

With a matcha in hand, the 28-year-old poses in a body-hugging bell dress with a lascivious look for her fans. She also combines a light cardigan in color-blocking style, a matching bag from Hermès and eye-catching boots with laces. But on closer inspection it becomes apparent that one detail does not match Victoria’s perfectly styled appearance. There is a chain of sweets around her neck, which is mainly known from the 1990s. Wonderfully personable, because Victoria doesn’t seem to get along without sweets at the weekend either.

