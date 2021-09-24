Kim Kardashian is 40 – How did she get so rich so young?

Kim Kardashian is 40, already a billionaire and the central figure of a world-famous family empire. How did this happen?

A lot can be said about her, but not that she’s lazy, says reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian of herself.

Berlin. A paradise can quickly become hell. Howls during a family holiday on Bora Bora Kim Kardashian a sea of ​​tears as she loses her $ 75,000 earring in the water. “Kim, there are people who are dying right now,” her sister calls out Kourtney you there to reason.

With this iconic sentence from the docu-soap “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Internet users are currently warning themselves not to get upset about little things like canceled autumn holidays or closed bars.

Kim Kardashian: loved “for my own sake”

On Kim Kardashian West, of course, this saying does not throw a good light: She is considered spoiled, superficial, materialistic and remote, as famous for being famous. Today she is 40 years old and celebrates with 30 friends and relatives on a private island.

When asked about her alleged lack of talent, she replied on a talk show: “I run a successful brand that is based on people liking me for my own sake. I think that already involves a certain talent. ”









Kim Kardashian, reality TV star and entrepreneur, and her husband Kanye West, musician and US presidential candidate.

Photo: Ian West / dpa

Kim Kardashian: grew up in the glittering world of Beverly Hills

Reality tv star is your job title. When you see the episodes of her series, which has been discontinued after 14 years, one wonders what kind of reality this is supposed to be, in which all teeth have white as ancient statues and a mirror-smooth skin that shimmers like the sunset in Malibu.









Kardashian is in the glittering cosmos of Beverly Hills born into it. Your late father Ron Kardashian was on the legal team of OJ Simpson. Little Kim celebrated a child’s birthday Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch and ran the dog from Madonna the end. Read about it:

Madonna films herself – and arouses bad expectations

Kim Kardashian was in “training” at It-Girl Paris Hilton

After school she goes to Paris Hilton in education. As her stylist, she learns what it takes to become famous without bothering with things like singing or acting. Main Lesson: First of all, one must private sex tape market. Her mother Kris Jenner seize the opportunity and sell the lives of their eight-member clan, including minors, to the E! channel. From now on, all will be monitored by cameras.





Successful family (from left): Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian – and Kim Kardashian.

Photo: imageSPACE / dpa

People in almost 160 countries are now watching Kim Kardashian fall in love, break up, be ashamed of her “ugly howling face”, slap her, in their opinion, work-shy sister Kourtney, have her butt x-rayed to prove that there are no implants shape him.

You see Kim Kardashian the rap star Kanye West gets married, has four children or has a surrogate mother and gets richer and richer – especially by posting cosmetics on Instagram. 190 million people follow her on the portal. Read about it:

This is how the Kardashians and Jenners became TV icons

Otherwise Kim is normally nice, normally mean, normally boring

Despite tangible disputes: The family is above everything. “Siblings are like built-in best friends,” she says. How is she otherwise? Normally nice, normally mean, normally boring. “I’m not trying to be funny,” she replies to her sister Khloéwho called them a “boring bitch”. She hardly drinks, goes to bed early, keeps every appointment. “You can say anything about me. But you can’t say I’m lazy, ”she says.

She is right: a man who runs a comparable company would hardly be accused of lacking talent. Kardashian belongs to the generation of female celebrities who use their bodies for profit but take the profit on their own. Your net worth: a billion dollars.





Rethinking after the attack in Paris?

Since she was the victim of one in Paris in 2016 Robbery she strives for depth. She is committed to Armenia, the land of her ancestors, or for inmates on death row, and she takes law courses. Husband Kanye West is running for president and considers it an election campaign to post even more grotesque tweets than Donald Trump. “Kanye is a brilliant but complicated person,” she says, publicly apologizing for suffering from bipolar disorder. Read about it:

Kanye West: Did Kim Kardashian Want To “Lock Up” In?

By the way, Kim’s youngest sister fished the lost earring Kylie from the sea. “You could do it for a living,” her family exclaimed enthusiastically at the time. The now 23-year-old preferred to become a multi-billion dollar cosmetics entrepreneur like her big half-sister. Let someone say there is no talent in the family.





