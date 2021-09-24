Kendall Jenner: “Victoria’s Secret” top model makes their relationship public – she loves a basketball star

Top model Kendall Jenner at the 26th amfAR gala in Cannes © IMAGO / PA Images / Doug Peters

Top model Kendall Jenner kept her love life out of the public eye – until now. The 25-year-old is now making their relationship public.

Kendall Jenner was best known for the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On Valentine’s Day, she makes her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker public.

It is Jenner and Booker’s first joint and official picture.

Los Angeles – It seems like Valentine’s Day this year was meant to showcase its secret relationships to the public – at least with the stars. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni showed on February 14th. her boyfriend Aris for the first time – now “Victoria’s Secret” model Kendall Jenner is up for grabs. The 25-year-old, who has always kept her private life a secret, published a cute couple photo with her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner loves NBA star Devin Booker

And the top model’s friend is no stranger: Devin Booker is a basketball player with the Phoenix Suns. The two were spotted together in Malibu in April 2020, but Jenner keeps their love relationships out of the public eye. At that time, she had not commented on the inquiries, photos and rumors. Now the 25-year-old is making her relationship with Booker public – in her Instagram story! On Valentine’s Day, she posts a picture of her and the basketball player lying on a table. The top model laughs and seems pretty happy – there is no big declaration of love, just a small white heart. But it is a very clear proof of: Yes, we are a couple!









Top model Kendall Jenner posts a couple picture with NBA star Devin Booker on Instagram © Instagram story Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner: The top model’s ex-boyfriends

Now the 25-year-old finally seems to have found happiness. The prey scheme of the top model seems to be clear in the last few years: basketball players. Her last on-off relationship was with NBA star Ben Simmons. But she hasn’t confirmed this relationship either – actually she never has, neither with singer Harry Styles nor with pop star Justin Bieber. In contrast to her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie, she stays in the background when it comes to relationships. In the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the top model mostly appeared without a partner at the famous Kardashian parties.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”: The last season is over – a new Kardashian replacement has already been found

She is now the only daughter of Kris Jenner who is neither married nor has a child. “I don’t want to get attention for a relationship where I don’t know where it’s going. I want to be sure, “said the 25-year-old on the reality show. With her ex-friends, there were at most secret paparazzi photos from the car. Now she seems to be a little more certain with Davin Booker when she posts a picture of a pair of lovers for the first time. Perhaps Jenner and Booker’s relationship will be an issue in the upcoming and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians – after which there will be no more shows with the famous family. But the station seems to have already discovered a new family, which are also two famous sisters: “The D’Amelio Show”.