Katy Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove

KAty Perry felt a bit of time pressure. “A lot is at a standstill, and quite a few musicians are completely refraining from releasing new songs. But I’m going on the offensive and already feel like a working mom, ”said the 35-year-old American pop singer in a recent Zoom interview with the German press agency.

With the new album “Smile” and its date of August 28, Perry entered a kind of race with himself: Their daughter with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom (43) was supposed to see the light of day around the same time. The baby was a little faster in the end.

On this Thursday, one day before the “Smile” release, Perry and Bloom happily announced to the world: “We are floating with love and the wonder of the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.” She is named Daisy Dove Bloom, as the Unicef ​​ambassador Perry announced on Thursday on the children’s aid organization’s Instagram account.

The parents posted a black and white photo showing their hands holding a baby’s hand. A picture of a daisy (in English: Daisy, the baby’s name) adorns one of the mother’s fingernails. Perry may have hinted at the name as early as May when she released a song called “Daisies”. In the video, the pregnant Perry was seen in a thin, white dress that played around her baby bump in the wind.

Top earner in the pop business

According to “Forbes”, the musician has been one of the top earners in the pop business since 2011 – with her own clothing line, label and a place on the jury of “American Idol”. It’s been ten years since Perry released her second studio album “Teenage Dream”, for which she presented herself as a cartoon-like appearance, bedded on a cloud of cotton candy. With hits like “California Gurls” or “Firework” she rose to become a pop superstar. Distilling five number one singles from one album was usually only possible with Michael Jackson with “Bad” from 1987.

Since then, the artist, who was born as Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson in Santa Barbara, California, has gone through a number of ups and downs in the music business as well as in her private life – and both mixed up in her work. There was the short-term marriage with the British comedian Russell Brand, who separated from the professionally ambitious singer via text message. Perry processed the aftermath in 2013 in the ballad “By The Grace Of God” from her album “Prism”.

Her halftime show at the “Super Bowl” in 2015, where she entered the stadium to “Roar” on the back of a golden lion, was a triumph. For the release of her last album “Witness”, Perry could be watched for a whole weekend in a Big Brother-like livestream: She looked psychologically battered, distanced herself from the fictional character Katy Perry she had created and wished for her husband and child to cry Page.

Someone who’s lost their smile

Three years later she now has both – and a new album out. On the cover artwork of “Smile” you can see Perry as a sad clown. “The clown is a metaphor. This is what someone looks like who has lost their smile, ”says Perry. “Smile” is not an invitation to always be happy. “That would be cynical when so many people are going through a dark time.”

Her new songs are a lot about tears – and flowers! It was served with appetizer tactics: five of the twelve songs have already been released over the past 15 months. Including “Daisies” – that’s why Perry wore costumes with daisy decorations for weeks. “It’s my fiancé’s favorite song,” she says. In “Resilient” she compares herself to a flower whose water has been poisoned. “I had to break free from the rat race of the music business and stop chasing the next hit.”

A new chapter

Perry describes the acoustic piece “What Makes A Woman”, which is supposed to show the daughter the way, as trend-setting. “We women are strong, resilient, adaptable, true chameleons and so much more that a single song is not enough for. My pregnancy made me even more aware of this. It’s the last song on the record, but maybe the first moment of my new chapter. “

In March, Perry had revealed the secret of her pregnancy. There have been rumors for a long time that the musician and her fiancé will have a baby. Bloom has a nine-year-old boy from his marriage to top model Miranda Kerr. He has been with Perry since 2016.









The parents put the news of Daisy Dove Bloom’s birth in a larger context on Thursday: “We know that we are the lucky ones and that not everyone should have the experience of a birth that was as peaceful as ours.” In many places, the health system is suffering few employees, “and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or a newborn dies – mostly for avoidable reasons”. So Perry and Bloom ask for donations for better health care – and close with an appeal that alludes to the names of their daughter and father: “We hope your hearts may bloom with generosity.”