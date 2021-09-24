Kate Winslet has nothing to whine

Kate Winslet received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. Keystone

Half of the “Titanic” star duo always seems to stay under the public’s radar: Despite little attention, Kate Winslet is one of the most decorated actresses of our time. Rightly so!

Countless theories are circulating on the Internet as to why Rose (Winslet) has given poor Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) no room on the floating door. Outrage and sadness spread after the end of “Titanic”. Director James Cameron was obviously annoyed about the internet memes over the door and ended the whole discussion in the driest – and most humorless – way: “It’s very simple why Rose doesn’t give him room: On page 137 of the script it says, that Jack dies. “

It was an artistic decision, not a physical one. Because of the story, Jack must die. Ouch!

During the film, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio developed a close friendship, but their careers developed differently, albeit in the same direction: DiCaprio shot hit after hit, his contracts became more lucrative and the co-stars more and more famous. He was also noticed by his seemingly endless fuss with half his old models.

Kate Winslet looks back on no scandals or missteps, despite her status as an actress, she lived a secluded life. And yet after 1997 and “Titanic” she made several films a year and got a total of seven Oscar nominations and one win (“Der Vorleser”, 2009).









Kate Winslet received the Oscar for best leading actress for “The Reader” (2009). Mirage Enterprises

Kate Winslet’s performances are always subtle, she is a very natural actress – and it is precisely this naturalness that automatically gives her depth and a high level of credibility. She is a criminally undervalued actress. If she had received a DiCaprio treatment after “Titanic” and had been able to work with the greatest and best in the industry, then I dare to say that she would be mentioned in the same breath as Meryl Streep.

I love you, Kate – for your quiet lifestyle, your passion for acting and your last name, because hopefully she had little whimpering for her life. And – if I may allow myself that – nice to look at, you are to everything!

The real highlight is that Winslet and DiCaprio made the dream couple on screen, but nothing like that ever developed in real life. They are dearest friends. Leo was even the best man at Kate’s 2012 wedding.

Kate Winslet has achieved everything an actress can only dream of. And she did it without any faux pas and media scandals.

