Kate Winslet: “Family Comes First”

Actress Kate Winslet speaks in an interview about fashion and elegance, her social commitment and pajama days with her loved ones.

A black dress, black booties, her hair loosely pinned together: Hollywood star Kate Winslet plays it safe when it comes to her look that day. On the occasion of the “Prix de Diane” horse race, the 43-year-old Englishwoman traveled to Chantilly at the invitation of sponsor Longines, who also promotes its watches with the likeable Englishwoman. In contrast to her colleague Simon Baker, the actress cancels the horse race itself. The “Record Collection” party in the Longines tent the night before is not to be missed by Kate Winslet. Before the summer event, however, the Oscar winner took time to answer a few questions to some of the media – in addition to the “Luxemburger Wort”, including the Belgian “Marie Claire” and the Portuguese “Vogue”.

Kate Winslet, you are considered a style icon, you are always perfectly dressed. What clothes do you prefer to wear?

To be honest, preferably nothing at all. (laughs) My favorite outfit includes a bathrobe or pajamas. I’ve never really loved fashion, I know I should. But at least I have a favorite designer.

Who is it?

Isabel Marant. Your things are just brilliant. From those booties (points to her shoes) I have five pairs. I live in them, so to speak. I recently got this pair. They are still clean and I will keep them in this pouch that is always included. I’ve never done that before.





In Chantilly, Kate Winslet met her fellow actor Simon Baker. Photo: Longines

It’s hard to believe that you can’t do anything with fashion …

I admire good designers and I do appreciate tailor-made fashion. When it comes to picking out a red carpet dress, then there’s little I can do when it comes to cuts. But i enjoy it. Personally, I hate shopping. I’m really bad at that. I also have big feet and can never find the right shoes – apart from Isabel Marant boots and Superga sneakers. I’m still happiest with pajamas.

But we also know you differently – in a noble robe. How do you define elegance?

For me, elegance means when a woman or a man exudes a special energy when he or she enters a room. And by that I don’t mean that you have to say “wow” when you look at him or her. We all have the ability to do so. Elegance is also associated with grace, strength, self-confidence, courage and passion. It’s less about the hair or the outfit.



And what do you see as timeless?

A black dress, a child’s smile, the smell of firewood, autumn leaves or the scent of a summer morning can be timeless. Family is also timeless. The basis of a family that you can rely on and count on someone else. And respect is also very important to me.

You are the brand ambassador for the watch manufacturer Longines and the face of the Lancôme cosmetics brand. What criteria do you use to select these partners?

For me, commitment and obligation play a major role in life – in the family, at work, in friendships, everywhere. For me, establishing a connection with Longines, for example, meant that I really had to show commitment and respect the brand. I also need to understand what the brand wants to represent. Longines, for example, stands for performance, precision and professionalism. That sounds like marketing now. (laughs) There is also the empathic side of work, traditions and responsibility. I have a connection to that too. The brand has long-term relationships – not just with its brand ambassadors, but also with the people who work there. I went to the factory and met men and women who have been employed there for 20 years and whose parents have also worked there.





Reason for Kate Winslet’s visit to Chantilly: the Longines “Record Collection”. Photo: Longines

Last year a watch was auctioned for the benefit of the “Golden Hat” Autism Foundation. What is this commitment all about?









I founded the foundation together with my friend Margret Ericsdottir, whose youngest son Keli is autistic. She made a documentary about him about trying to communicate with him. Margret was told beforehand that Keli was mentally at the level of a three-year-old. As soon as she found an access to him, he wanted to express himself immediately, play the piano and communicate. Margret was so angry that she had been given all this false information. I was very moved by this story and by the fact that society still doesn’t know enough about the disease. My goal is therefore not only to generate attention for the topic, but also to collect money in order to create housing options for young people affected, in which they can live independently of their families and achieve a certain quality of life during this transition phase to adult life.

You were also involved in the design of the watch at the time. How was that for you?

I wish I could say I had a huge impact on the design process. (laughs) But it was exciting to design a watch for the foundation. I really contributed – down to the smallest detail. Today there are so many ways to see the time – and people who still wear a watch appreciate it. It feels like an essential accessory, even more so than before. Hopefully future generations will also appreciate watches, after all, they can show the time on their smartphones. Who knows … maybe soon we will all have an implanted chip that will tell us what time it is.

While we’re on the subject of time: what does the perfect day look like for you?

How would I spend it? In pajamas, of course. In fact, we often go on pajama days at home. I can highly recommend this. Most of the time they are planned, but sometimes I decide spontaneously. Then everyone is very enthusiastic – except for my husband. He then keeps saying: It’s too warm for me, I want to take a shower, I want to go surfing, let’s go out with the dog. I answer then: let’s wear pajamas, just eat and sit around!





No, it doesn’t always have to be black: Kate Winslet also feels at home on a picnic in a floral setting. Photo: Longines

How important is family life to you?

Nowadays, with the influence of social media, it has become more difficult to remember what it is like to be a family. I am so happy that I can still have a regular family life. To put the smartphone aside is very easy for us. My mother used to say: Family always comes first. And the older I get, the more that is the case for me too.

And your children have to do without social media …

Believe me, they asked for it, begged for it. But now they understand the impact that can have on them. In the meantime they come home and say: You won’t believe it, ten people have unsubscribed from Instagram.