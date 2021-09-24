Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson is now available for pre-order on 4K Blu-ray

Get ready to drop! The live-action film “Jungle Cruise”, which revolves around the attraction of the same name in the Disney theme parks, can now be pre-ordered on 4K Blu-ray.

On October 21, 2021, Walt Disney will release “Jungle Cruise” on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray. Since this is a Disney release, it is very likely that we will be supplied with a 4K master with extended dynamic range in HDR10 format, German Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound and English Dolby Atmos 3D sound. Unfortunately, Disney does not allow itself to be carried away with a German Dolby Atmos setting. The dynamic Dolby Vision HDR for films is currently reserved for the Disney + streaming service.









Jungle Cruise “Free” starting November 12th on Disney +

Speaking of Disney +: If you want to save the costs for the 4K Blu-ray and have an active subscription to the streaming service, you just have to wait until November 12, 2021. On this day, the media group celebrates “Disney + Day”, which is not just the Marvel blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, but also “Jungle Cruise” Go online as a stream at no additional cost.

Disney + is losing momentum

Disney + would like to keep its subscribers happy with free cinema releases. As early as September 29, 2021, subscribers will receive “Free Guy” (as the name suggests) free of charge. The company hopes that monthly theatrical releases, exclusive content and catalog titles will be sufficient to sustain Disney +’s growth momentum. The subscriber growth in the last quarter was below the expectations of investors and there will probably not be any large increases in the next few months. Disney + is weak in India, for example, because the cricket season there was interrupted due to the corona pandemic, which Disney + (Hotstar) is broadcasting live.

As fans of the disc, you have to be happy that films are still being released as 4K Blu-ray at all. It’s just a shame that many film studios do not offer the maximum equipment for this expensive medium. You can also find all releases, pre-orders and catalog titles on 4K UHD Blu-ray in our special!