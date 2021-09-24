Julia Roberts mourns the loss of “Notting Hill” director Roger Michell

In a statement from Michell’s spokesman it says: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, screenwriter and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death on September 22nd at the age of 65.”

The filmmaker, who was born in South Africa in 1956 and started a successful career as a theater director in England, made his debut as a filmmaker in 1997 with “My Night with Reg”. Two years later “Notting Hill” made him known worldwide and a sought-after Hollywood director. Other well-known works by him are the thriller “Spurwechsel” (2003) with Ben Affleck (49) and Samuel L. Jackson (72) and the comedy “Morning Glory” (2010) with Harrison Ford (79) and Rachel McAdams (42) .









Julia Roberts is happy to have worked with Roger Michell on Notting Hill

Screen superstar Julia Roberts appeared in a statement from which the US magazine “People” quotes, deeply shaken by Roger Michell’s death. She praised the filmmaker as a “kind and meek man”. Michell had “always had a loving smile on his face”. “I’m so lucky to have had such a fantastic opportunity to work with him,” said the 53-year-old. The Oscar winner (“Erin Brockovich”) also expressed her condolences to Michell’s children. They were “the real lights of his life”.

spot on news