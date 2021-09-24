Friday, September 24, 2021
Johnny Depp: The judge will announce the verdict on Monday

By Sonia Gupta
Actors against “The Sun”
Johnny Depp scandal trial: the judge will announce the verdict on Monday

Actor Johnny Depp in London in July 2020.

Actor Johnny Depp in London in July 2020.

© Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com

How is the trial for Johnny Depp against “The Sun”, and subliminally also against ex-wife Amber Heard? The verdict comes on November 2nd.

The hearing lasted 16 days in the case of Johnny Depp against the British newspaper publisher News Group Newspapers, in which Amber Heard, the actor’s ex-wife, was dragged in in July of this year. The final court decision is to be made on November 2nd. Can Depp prevail against the newspaper “The Sun”, which in 2018 called him a “woman’s thug”?




Johnny Depp: Judgment expected soon

As the newspaper “London Evening Standard” claims to have found out, judge Andrew Nicol will announce his verdict next Monday – virtually. The result of the court hearing that took place in London is to be published at 10 a.m.

What Depp is at stake? His reputation. The 57-year-old’s lawyer said during his closing speech in July: “It is important for Mr Depp to clear his name of these terrible allegations.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary. Four years later, the wedding bells rang. However, the marriage did not last long. In May 2016 it became public that Heard had filed for divorce, which was consummated in January 2017. This was followed by a medial mud battle with mutual, serious allegations.

