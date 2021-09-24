Johnny Depp denounces Cancel Culture

Film festival

San Sebastián (AP) – After his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood star Johnny Depp (58) sees himself as a victim of the so-called Cancel Culture.

“It is so out of control that I can assure you that no one is safe,” said the US actor on Tuesday at the film festival in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, where he received the “Donostia” award. “One sentence is enough and there is no more floor, the carpet is pulled away.” That happened not only to him, but to many people.

From the point of view of critics, the so-called cancel culture denotes a boycott culture against people who are accused of misconduct. Often it is about discriminatory or insulting statements.









Depp was most recently married to his colleague Amber Heard (35). The couple split in 2016 after 15 months of marriage and made headlines with a week-long lawsuit. Depp had sued the publisher of the British tabloid “The Sun” over an article alleging that he had physically abused Heard. A court in London had dismissed the lawsuit in November: the majority of the allegations mentioned in the newspaper had proven to be true, the judges found.

The 69th edition of the “Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián” will take place between September 17th and 25th. It is the most important film festival in Spain.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210924-99-341063 / 3