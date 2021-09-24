Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Explosive sound recordings from their couple therapy

It’s been three years since they divorced, but Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are still fighting in court. Now tapes from her therapy session reveal dire details of the relationship.

It is probably the dirtiest war of the roses in recent years. After Heard shared her experience with domestic violence in the Washington Post two years ago, Depp’s attorneys sued her for $ 50 million in damages. They saw the charges of defamation and defamation justified because Heard’s article had apparently violated an agreement between the ex-spouses. The 33-year-old had avoided mentioning Depp’s name in her opinion piece.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Audio Recordings of Their Therapy Session



Now the British Daily Mail has published a tape recording that was apparently made during a couple therapy session between the two of them around five years ago. Depp’s lawyers emphasize that the recording would prove that Heard was violent towards her client – not the other way around. In fact, she admits it. However, she gave him a slap in the face, not a punch, as she emphasizes. “I don’t know what my hand gesture looked like, but you’re fine, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I hit you,” says Heard. “If you nudge an animal often enough, at some point, no matter how friendly it is, it is no longer cool,” warns Depp.

Depp himself can be heard trying to find a solution to his marital problems. “When we get physical we have to part,” he says. “For an hour or ten or a bloody day.”













Johnny Depp’s fans abuse Amber Heard



The two argue for an hour on the recording. A video of the recording was published on Youtube. As a result of the publication, the hashtag “JusticeforJohnnyDepp” recently trended on Twitter. Fans of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star saw their opinions about the couple confirmed. At the same time, many users in the network berated Amber Heard.

The actress’ spokesmen see the publication of the tape as a perfidious plan by Johnny Depp. “Anyone familiar with the dynamics of domestic violence would immediately see what is really going on here. Throughout the extensive tape recording that Johnny Depp vengefully released to the press, Ms. Heard tried repeatedly to appease Mr. Depp, his allegations to ignore and force him to acknowledge what is really going on in their relationship. For Mr. Depp, who lived and lives in an echo room he created, the attempt is to twist this private conversation to either imply that he is Ms. Heard didn’t abuse or that she somehow ‘deserved’ it, nothing more than the recent misogynist attempt to blame the victim, “they say.

Whoever is actually the culprit, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: The breakup was the best decision that could be made.

source: “Daily Mail”

+++ Read also:

Johnny Depp’s bizarre interview: $ 30,000 a month wasted on wine? “Insulting. Because it was a lot more”

They called him “the monster”: Amber Heard again raises serious allegations against Johnny Depp

ls