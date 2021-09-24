Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and more: These celebs had to postpone their weddings due to Corona – entertainment

From royal weddings to pop star weddings: In 2020, some weddings fell through due to Corona. Photo: [M], imago images / Starface, Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect





The corona crisis meant that some celebrities had to cancel their wedding. Jennifer Lopez postponed her big day indefinitely, Sylvie Meis made up for her wedding in September. These couples were also affected.

In love, engaged, postponed: Numerous weddings were affected by the corona crisis, including the celebrations of some celebrity couples. US actress Emma Stone (32, “La La Land”) wanted to marry her fiancé Dave McCary (35) in March in Los Angeles. But because of Corona, they canceled the celebration at short notice. The two should not have a replacement date yet.

Singer Katy Perry (36, “Smile”) really wanted to step in front of the altar with a baby bump in Japan in June to say yes to actor Orlando Bloom (43, “Pirates of the Caribbean”). For now, they had to put the celebration with 150 planned guests on hold.

Jennifer Lopez (51, “Wedding Planner”) also had to do without her wedding to ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez (45). The two originally got married in April, but Corona got in the way. In 2021, J.Lo and A-Rod want to start a new attempt – the celebration should go far away, probably to Europe.

Michael Wendler and Laura could at least get married in a civil registry

The civil wedding in Florida in June was possible, but Michael Wendler (48) and Laura Müller (20) had to postpone their big church ceremony to 2021. Originally a TV broadcast on RTL was planned – it is unlikely that this will still take place after Wendler’s allegations against the broadcaster.







At the end of April, Alexander zu Schaumburg-Lippe (61) announced that he would postpone the church wedding with Mahkameh Navabi (39) planned for late summer until next year. At the registry office, they said yes in September.









International guest lists are becoming a problem

James Middleton (33), brother of Duchess Kate (38), had to postpone his wedding to the French woman Alizee Thevenet. The international guest list of French and British friends and relatives in particular would have been a problem.

Model Izabel Goulart (36) and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp (30), who have been engaged for two years and live in a long-distance relationship between France and Germany, face a similar problem. Because of Corona, the two have to be patient for another year. The couple even had to spend the first corona lockdown in different countries.

Birgit Schrowange was already in the middle of the preparations

Corona also thwarted moderator Birgit Schrowange (62) and her partner Frank Spothelfer (54) – they were already in the middle of the preparations. At the very first wedding of her life, she wanted to “really let it rip,” she said on the ZDF program “People Today”. That is why they want to wait until there are no more contact restrictions and mask regulations.

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland (29) also had to put her wedding planning on hold for the time being. Her fiancé Wells Adams (36) revealed in an interview with “Access Hollywood”. The couple see no point in planning when everything is in the balance.

Ex- “DSDS” star Kim Gloss (28) and her fiancé Alexander also thwarted the corona pandemic. The couple wanted to say yes in Russia, but they are now looking for a replacement option in Germany.

Princess Beatrice celebrated a small wedding in July

Unfortunately, there was no big royal wedding in 2020: Princess Beatrice (32) had to cancel her wedding planned for May 29th. But she didn’t have to do without her big day: On July 17th, the Queen’s granddaughter gave her Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (37) in a small circle in Windsor.

US actor Dennis Quaid (66) and his fiancée Laura Savoie, 39 years his junior, had to cancel their wedding celebration in Hawaii in April. Two months later, the couple finally said yes. Your only guest: the pastor.

Stefan Mross got married live on television

For his third marriage, folk musician Stefan Mross (44) actually had the 3.3. selected as wedding date. But then he had to cancel the wedding with his Anna-Carina (28). At the beginning of June they made up for the wedding, live on TV. Then we went on our honeymoon in the caravan.

The plan was for Sylvie Meis (42) to say I do with Niclas Castello (42) in June in Florence. But because of Corona, they decided to postpone the celebration. In September the splendid dream wedding worked out.

Brooklyn Beckham doesn’t want a small wedding

Brooklyn Beckham (21) and Nicola Peltz (25) wanted to walk in front of the altar in 2021. But nothing will come of it at first. The couple do not want to get married in small groups and therefore postponed the celebration to 2022. His mother Victoria (46), who had already started planning the “wedding of the century”, is particularly disappointed.