It’s not easy to be Adam Sandler

The disappointing box office result for Pixels has been confirmed by the international film critics in their rejection of Adam Sandler. Like almost all comedies by the comedian, who was once spoiled for success, the gamer-nerd adventure was doused with hammock buckets (18% open Rotten tomatoes , 27 on metacritic ) and regarded as another reason to declare his career over.

The US trade journal Variety sucked in right away five reasons from the sleeve, why Adam Sandler is no longer a star, and more or less all film magazines wrote new editions of their box-office analyzes, which had been titled Sandler and Kassengift for years.

The film critics love to think they are in the right: They feel that the general public, but also the rest of the once die-hard Sandler fans, seem to be putting an end to the success of the former stand-up comedian, which is always inexplicable to them pure satisfaction. There is no other way of explaining the apodictic ridicule and the self-satisfied pamphlets against Sandler – if they bypass what makes his cinema an extraordinary affair.

Adam Sandler is the film critic’s favorite whipping boy. She has always persistently refused to recognize him as having a specific comedy talent or to dare to seriously examine his films. His work is usually broken down to its decidedly late-pubescent humor – Sandler’s constant resistance to playing adult characters – and the childish, vulgar nonsense that results from it.

Apparently, nothing is less in classic American comedy film sophisticated as a barely veiled (not artfully, but offensively positioned below the belt) pee and Kackawitz: The artistically (even if not commercially) resilient Adam Sandler brings his cinema fooling around to an infantile denominator, the more decisive are the attempts to differentiate oneself for such humor too intelligent feeling film criticism.

Only a few advocates have attempted to sense some kind of spiritual legacy from Jerry Lewis in Sandler’s films. Or to understand his blatant humor as a protective wall that, once it is gently torn down, great sensitivities exposed.

All Sandler comedies at least tell of child men whose communication difficulties are less due to their own inability than to social resistance. In Billy Madison, the power structures of a hotel dynasty and the rivalry of snobbish wealthy heirs make the development of the protagonist difficult, in Happy Gilmore there are narrow boundaries of traditional sports and labels of the crowd that represent them (a topic that Waterboy – the guy with the water damage takes up again).

Big Daddy is about the complicated and ultimately court-fought attempts of an eternal daydreamer who tries to enforce unconventional custody claims, and in Little Nicky – Satan Junior, Sandler has to defend heaven and hell against power-hungry family members.

Perhaps his most radical film to date, the anti-wedding comedy The Chaos Dad, shows Sandler as a father who has achieved dubious media fame who has to contaminate his son’s bourgeois relationships with anarchism in order to ultimately win his affection.

So these comedies are about losers with a juvenile rebel gesture, about lovable troublemakers who are at the same time in need of harmony. Adam Sandler’s figures seldom come from proletarian and even more seldom from high backgrounds, but always try to come to terms with them on their own, quite extreme conditions.

They hide behind a rough joke, a nonconformist habitus and many argumentative personalities, from which on the one hand a social structure emerges, which Sandler’s prominent collaborators (Rob Schneider, Allen Covert, Nick Swardson) offers space for equally crazy nonsense, which on the other hand also offers refuge Recourse to granting mechanisms: Sandler’s stories are mostly about realistic milieus, the injustices of which his characters only know how to counter immorally.

The fact that they create their different approaches with brutal reconciliation maneuvers, but ultimately enable better togetherness – an encounter on eye level that smashes social constructions and disadvantages of minorities – also makes the films relevant as humanistic and not only highly enjoyable cinema.

Adam Sandler, who has a rather rigid press dealings by star standards (he only gives interviews in exceptional cases and mostly on television stations), of course knows about his poor standing with film critics. He only evokes benevolent or even enthusiastic reactions from them when he breaks the usual (or what is perceived as usual) scheme of his comedies in order to play supposedly more serious and tragicomic roles in films by “established” directors and critics’ favorites (punch-drunk love, Spanglish, The Way Life Goes).

These films, however, do not mark a departure from his motifs, but merely negotiate them more undisguised: between the pensive gestures of dismay in the 9/11 drama Die Liebe in mir and the escapist “settlement” of the Middle East conflict in the much more shrill do not mess with Zohan is at best tonal or genre-related difference. Of course, only the ostensibly more serious of the two was praised by the film critics, although all Sandler comedies tell of reconciliation and solidarity – some in a challenging and sometimes subversive way, others more digestible and therefore a little less interesting.

Unfortunately, an audience that had been leaning towards him for years gave up their loyalty at the very moment when Adam Sandler was no longer prepared to base his artistic motivations on disgraceful quality cinema criteria (specifically: when he finally made it clear with the cross-dressing grotesque Jack and Jill that he literally cannot be tied into a corset).

Among the many recently undeservedly flopped Sandler films, the fantasy comedy Cobbler – Der Schuhmagier, enriched with a lot of Yiddish humor, is a highlight. She defies narrative boundaries as well as Sandler’s comedy concepts by putting her main character in a wide variety of human bodies and thus completely opposing milieus, stories and genre topoi: Sometimes the star appears as a highly dangerous gangster, sometimes as a gay gigolo; and sometimes he just mimes a resolute trans * woman.

In the warm-hearted finale of the unpredictable film, the magical cobbler played by Sandler finally uses his skills for a group of activists that are fighting against real estate sharks and for a livelier neighborhood. Almost no one has seen this film; its grossing US $ 24,000.

Now that Sandler’s deal with Sony Pictures expires (and the upcoming Hotel Transylvania 2 does that – as we know from many leaked emails: very tense

– Relationship between the studio and its star has ended for the time being), the coming films of the commercially damaged comedian will make a primary exploitation channel other than the cinema their own. Much has been written about the four-film contract that Adam Sandler and the video-on-demand service Netflix recently signed, and once again, of course, a lot of malicious things.

You’d think it was all too right for his critics that extras marched off the set of the currently produced Ridiculous 6 because they felt racially offended by its script specifications. Whether it was a misunderstanding, poor communication or, regrettably, incorrect impressions of the material, which was torn from the cinematic (final) context, did not play a role in the reporting. After all, a stamp provided with a simple ideological criticism has always marked Sandler’s cinema anyway.

In fact, the cooperation with Netflix is ​​the second best thing that has happened to Sandler’s career so far (the first best thing would be his resignation from Saturday Night Live, which led to the decision in 1995 to want to gain a foothold in the cinema). Adam Sandler is always in his element when he is allowed to let off steam according to his mood, but especially when he is allowed to defy the aesthetic guidelines of any fashionable film trends.

A departure from the performance constraints of mainstream cinema, which will soon no longer want to offer it a reliable home for transgressive and exuberant comedy madness, can only be called a consequent career policy, albeit one that was born out of necessity: When Sandler is on a streaming service hired, who largely keeps a low profile in terms of access numbers (but at the same time, according to Sandler’s own statements, sells more recent films with above-average success), he not least protects his art.

An art that, at least for future generations, will hopefully be recognized for what it is: great cinema, for better or for worse, always with the heart in the right place.