Is the Ethereum rate now falling to USD 1,700?

For the Ethereum course, it could go one floor lower. The Ethereum price is currently fighting its way up, but this could end soon.

Ethereum course was turned down at the resistance

Ethereum price chart from Tradingview

Last week Ethereum failed to break the important resistance between $ 3,950-4,400. At this, Ethereum was heavily rejected, whereupon it returned to the 0.382 Fib level at around USD 2,700. Ethereum initially rebounded strongly there, but there are now indications of a continuation of the downward movement.

Ethereum price meets again with bearish rejection

Ethereum price chart from Tradingview

Because in the daily rate, the Ethereum rate is currently again encountering bearish rejection. After all, he is currently struggling with the 50-day EMA, which needs to be broken so that Ethereum can fight its way up again to reach its all-time high of around USD 4,400. Currently, however, it looks more like a bearish rejection, which could cause the Ethereum price to return to the golden ratio, at the 200-day EMA, at around USD 2,550. After all, the MACD gives bullish indications in the daily rate. If Ethereum succeeds in overcoming the 50-day EMA at around USD 3,200, it will have to pass the golden ratio resistance at USD 3,300 just above it. So there are currently some hurdles for the Ethereum course.









Ethereum’s long-term support levels

Ethereum price chart from Tradingview

Should things really go downhill, Ethereum will find massive support at two price levels. First at around USD 1,700 and then at the latest between the 50-month EMA at USD 920 and the historical support at USD 1,130.

The long-term bull targets are still at $ 6,000 and $ 11,500, respectively. To do this, Ethereum would first have to overcome its all-time high at USD 4,400.

ETH / BTC could break out bullish

Ethereum Bitcoin Price Chart from Tradingview

The ETH / BTC price is in a neutral price pattern, which could break out both bullish and bearish. Although Ethereum is at the upper end, which favors a bullish breakout, the ETH / BTC price was rejected at the golden ratio at 0.083 BTC. As a result, the ETH / BTC price found support at the 0.382 Fib level at 0.057 BTC. So these levels limit the leeway that Ethereum has without breaking out. If Ethereum falls below this level, it could return to 0.04 BTC on the 50-month EMA. If Ethereum breaks the golden ratio at 0.083 BTC, it could rise to the last high point at 0.124 BTC.

