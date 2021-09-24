Is Padmé returning in Star Wars 9? That’s what Natalie Portman says about it

JJ Abrams is working hard to wrap up the current Star Wars trilogy with Star Wars 9 coming to our theaters in December 2019. While the big stars of the original Star Wars films have all been there in the new trilogy so far, there are appearances by Stars from George Lucas’ prequel series rather rare. Recently, however, rumors flared up that Natalie Portman, who starred as Padmé Amidala in all three prequel films, might appear again in a Star Wars film.

This is what Natalie Portman has to say about the Star Wars return rumors

As the young Queen of Naboo, mother of Luke and Leia, wife of Anakin Skywalker (later Darth Vader) and an important part of a rebel group, Padmé Amidala is one essential figure of the Skywalker saga and the Star Wars universe.

© 20th Century Fox / Disney Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman’s character died in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, but some are guessing that it will appear again. Portman herself has clear words for this, because she know nothing of a return. Opposite to BuzzFeed News is she surprised:









I don’t know anything about it. I think, it is not truebecause I haven’t heard of it yet.

Since Natalie Portman is known to be a fantastic actress, it is difficult to say whether she really knows nothing or whether a small gig might be planned. After all, JJ Abrams is the best nostalgia smith in Disney’s factory and is not at a loss for fan service.

Natalie Portman’s career almost collapsed on Star Wars 15 years ago

While the Star Wars prequels aren’t as bad as many claim, there’s one thing we find hard to forgive them: They portray Natalie Portman as a bad actress. However that could have come about, it would have almost ruined her careeras she admitted some time ago:

Star Wars came out […] and everyone thought I was a terrible actress. I starred in the most successful film of the decade and no director wanted to work with me after that.

It was only thanks to a letter from her good friend Mike Nichols to Anthony Minghella, who then hired her for Cold Mountain, that things turned around. He in turn recommended her to Tom Tykwer and finally Natalie Portman ended up with the Wachowski siblings.

© 20th Century Fox / Disney Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars franchise

Anyone who is hoping for Natalie Portman to return to the Star Wars franchise can at least find out about the Return in book form by Anakin actor Hayden Christensen.

Star Wars 9 by JJ Abrams arrives on December 19, 2019 in our cinemas. Then Star Wars wants to break away from the Skywalker saga and explore new stories. So it would be that last chance for Padmé Amidala to be part of the Star Wars movies again.

Do you want to see Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala again?