iPhone 13 keynote: Bitcoin fraudsters loot 60,000 euros with a fake live stream

CURRENT FRAUD WARNINGS September 24, 2021 at 12:17 pm At the iPhone 13 keynote, fraudsters lured Apple fans onto a fake live stream and stole from them. That happened.

During the iPhone 13 event, cyber criminals lured Apple fans into the trap.

Cybercriminals used the iPhone 13 launch event for their own purposes.

Using a fake stream and a copy of the Apple website, they tricked their victims into transferring bitcoins.

They used a 40 million euro competition as an excuse.

When the iPhone 13 was unveiled by Apple in a live stream last week, no one suspected that this would call the police onto the scene. But that’s exactly what happened. On YouTube, scammers lured impatient fans onto an official-looking livestream.

This is how the fraudsters lured their victims into a trap



According to Inmore, there were around 16,000 viewers in the fake YouTube live stream when the trap was set in the chat and the stream description. A competition was advertised with the words “Special Event for you taking place NOW: www.2021apple.org”. The website was very similar to the official one from Apple and put the profit pot at 1,000 Bitcoin, which corresponded to almost 40 million euros that evening.









Have you received the latest fraud warnings as a message? Fake invoices by email, profit reports via SMS or WhatsApp Trojans. On this overview page we collect current security warnings on the topics of phishing, spam email, fraud and subscription traps.

To get a piece of the multi-million dollar crypto cake, you should only transfer 0.1 to 20 Bitcoins and double that amount would be sent back. Of course that didn’t happen.

Some Apple fans fell for this scam. At the end of the iPhone livestream event, the scammers’ wallets were 1,48299,884 bitcoins heavier, which corresponded to around 60,000 euros that evening.

The crowd makes the deception



The iPhone scam may be easy for many to see through, but in the end it always makes up the crowd. Cyber ​​criminals set their trap as wide as possible and if only a few people fall for it, it is profitable.

The tools used by cyber criminals are versatile and not always easy to understand. Sometimes they try to trick you with a stray Amazon package, sometimes they use the missed message from your mobile operator as an excuse. If you’re unlucky, the news will catch you at just the right moment. It is therefore of great importance to be attentive and to exercise caution even with apparently reputable senders.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection