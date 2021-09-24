Important price movements: Pressure from Beijing puts Alibaba and Baidu on | 09/24/21

The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

1.55 p.m. – Investors are pulling out of Chinese tech stocks amid ongoing regulatory pressures from the Beijing government. The shares of the online retailer Alibaba and the search engine operator Baidu, which are listed in the USA, each fall by around two percent in the pre-market period. The former has to part with its stake in the media company Mango Excellent Media on state instructions. According to insiders, the authorities want to ban the takeover of the streaming provider Joyy. Its shares collapsed by almost ten percent.

11.30 a.m. – New bans in China are unsettling investors in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin fell a good four percent to $ 42,793 and Ethereum slipped almost nine percent to $ 2,863. The Chinese Central declared all cyber foreign exchange activities illegal and prohibited foreign crypto exchanges from providing any services to customers in China. Offenses against this prohibition would be punished severely.

09:56 a.m. – The day after the Turkish central bank’s surprise interest rate cut, more investors are pulling out of the country’s currency. In return, the dollar rose 1.1 percent and hit a record high of 8.8563 lira for the second day in a row. The euro gained similarly strong to 10.3957 lira and narrowly missed a new record. Since the central bank also cashed in on its promise to keep the key interest rate above inflation, it undermines its credibility, warns Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose. There is a threat of an interest rate cut and devaluation spiral.

9.45 a.m. – Investors join the French fashion company in anticipation of an early sale of SMCP. The company’s shares, which include the brands “Sandro” and “Maje”, have risen in Paris by almost nine percent to a three-month high of EUR 7.17, after having risen to EUR 8.6 on Thursday Percent had risen. These speculations were fueled by her mother Shandong Ruyi’s financial difficulties. The Chinese company was unable to redeem bonds with a volume of 250 million euros due on September 21. SMCP shares have been deposited as collateral for these bonds.

9:32 a.m. – Encouraging test results for a prostate cancer drug encourage investors to join AstraZeneca. The drug company’s shares rise 3.3 percent to a 14-month high of 8958 pence, making it the top performer in London’s FTSE. The agent works with more variants than expected, writes analyst Alistair Campbell of the investment bank Liberum. This means that the sales target of four billion dollars can be significantly exceeded.









9:20 a.m. – Investors scramble for the stock market debutant Antin. The shares of one of the largest infrastructure investors in the world start in Paris with a price increase of 25 percent at 30 euros. The company had allocated the shares of the approximately 550 million euros issue at 24 euros each and thus at the upper end of the range from 20 to 24 euros.

8.44 a.m. – Japan’s Health Minister Norihisa Tamura has announced that containment measures will soon be lifted in most parts of the country in view of the improvement in the corona situation. It could be at the end of the month, he told journalists. “The cabinet will make a final decision after hearing expert opinions.” The highly contagious Delta variant had triggered a fifth corona wave in Japan. The government therefore expanded restrictions. Among other things, an appeal was made to restaurant operators to close earlier and not to serve alcohol. In addition, the Japanese should work from home as much as possible and avoid traveling.

8:32 a.m. – The price surge on the oil market continues. The Brent variety from the North Sea gains 0.6 percent and, at 77.74 dollars per barrel, is as expensive as it was two and a half months ago. The sluggish recovery of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico after cyclone “Ida” is causing stocks to melt, write analysts at ANZ Bank.



8:24 a.m. – Disappointing quarterly results and a lowered annual outlook from Nike are affecting German rivals Adidas and Puma. The shares of the two sporting goods manufacturers lose around two percent each in Lang & Schwarz’s pre-market business.



07.02 a.m. – The delivery service start-up Gorilla is apparently valued at three billion US dollars in the upcoming financing round, in which the Dax company Delivery Hero is probably also on board. In the upcoming placement of further shares with investors, Gorillas wants to collect around one billion dollars, as the Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday evening, citing people familiar with the matter. Delivery Hero wants to participate with around 200 million dollars. “Manager Magazin” reported this back in August. New to the Bloomberg report are the amount of the upcoming funding round and the overall rating. Spokesmen for Gorillas and Delivery Hero did not want to comment on the information, the report said.

07.00 a.m. – The world’s largest fast food company, McDonald’s wants to leave the consequences of the corona pandemic behind. The share buyback, which was suspended in spring 2020, will be resumed, the group announced on Friday night in Chicago. In addition, the quarterly dividend will be increased by seven percent to 1.38 US dollars. Analysts had expected a little less. Like many others, McDonald’s had held the money together from the Covid 19 pandemic in spring 2020 and therefore suspended the share buyback.

rtr / dpa-AFX