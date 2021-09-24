Hype about Keanu Reeves as the games actor “Johnny Silverhand” in “Cyberpunk 2077” – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

Film actors have recently discovered a new line of business: PC and console games. Whereas in the past it was characters from animated films to whom actors lent their voices from time to time, in recent years there have been more and more games of all kinds that do not want to do without the stars as draft horses. If your own person (including a detailed appearance) also has a role in the game, the advertising value is particularly high for both sides.

There is currently a real hype about the new game “Cyberpunk 2077”, which was recently released – after 8 years of waiting – and its prominent face: Keanu Reeves. Only last year he hit the drum for the dystopian fantasy game, and not only that: He now plays a very central role in it as “Johnny Silverhand”.

Keanu Reeves is Johnny Silverhand

“Cyberpunk 2077” is a gloomy future vision set in the decadent city of Night City. Everything there revolves around money and (illegal) business and, above all, the trade in mechanical body parts.









The former GI Silverhand built a new identity for himself in Night City and is one of the city’s most famous faces as a musician. But when his girlfriend is kidnapped one day, Johnny Silverhand’s life is turned upside down again. Reeves has the second most dialogues in the game, he spent a total of 15 days in the recording studio to speak the lyrics for “Cyberpunk 2077”.

The game draws on a role-playing game published in 1988, which in turn is considered an important building block for the dystopian-futuristic genre. “Cyberpunk” also claims to revolutionize the gaming landscape. Given the already foreseeable great success, it cannot be ruled out that “Cyberpunk 2077” will be made into a film at some point – with Keanu Reeves in the lead role? (ck)

Image: screenshot youtube