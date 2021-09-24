Hype about Keanu Reeves as the games actor “Johnny Silverhand” in “Cyberpunk 2077” – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

Saturday, September 25, 2021
Hype about Keanu Reeves as the games actor "Johnny Silverhand" in "Cyberpunk 2077"

By Vimal Kumar
Film actors have recently discovered a new line of business: PC and console games. Whereas in the past it was characters from animated films to whom actors lent their voices from time to time, in recent years there have been more and more games of all kinds that do not want to do without the stars as draft horses. If your own person (including a detailed appearance) also has a role in the game, the advertising value is particularly high for both sides.

There is currently a real hype about the new game “Cyberpunk 2077”, which was recently released – after 8 years of waiting – and its prominent face: Keanu Reeves. Only last year he hit the drum for the dystopian fantasy game, and not only that: He now plays a very central role in it as “Johnny Silverhand”.


Vimal Kumar
