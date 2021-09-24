Hugh Jackman goes on a world tour

Los Angeles (AP) – “Wolverine” star Hugh Jackman (50) wants to go on a world tour in the coming year. This would make a dream come true for him, said the Australian actor and singer on the “Today Show” on NBC.

+++ Current celebrity news +++

Together with an orchestra and 30 singers and dancers, he will present his favorite songs from films and musicals such as “Les Misérables”, “Greatest Showman” and “The Boy From Oz”.

The tour “The Man. The Music. The Show.” with more than 30 appearances is to start on May 13th in Hamburg and end on July 20th in Hollywood. According to the tour website, twelve appearances are planned in Europe, including in Berlin (May 14), Cologne (May 16), Mannheim (May 21), London, Paris and Amsterdam. Then Jackman wants to travel across the United States.









The “Wolverine” actor has often flaunted his singing and dancing skills. He last played the famous circus pioneer PT Barnum in the musical film “Greatest Showman”. In 2004 he won a Tony trophy for best male performance in a musical (“The Boy From Oz”).