Hollywood star Emma Watson appointed to supervisory board of luxury group

She became famous as Hermione in the “Harry Potter” films. But now Emma Watson stands for so much more. The shareholders of an influential group of companies agree.

Emma Watson will be a member of the supervisory board of the French luxury group Kering. The shareholders approved the proposal at a general meeting on Tuesday. In addition to the British actress, the ex-head of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, and Jean Liu, head of the driving service company Didi Chuxing, were appointed to the supervisory board.

“Pioneer” in the field of “ethical fashion”

The 30-year-old Watson, who is known from the “Harry Potter” films, among other things, is “one of the most popular actresses and one of the most famous activists in the world,” said the group of companies. She not only campaigns for the rights of women, but is also a “pioneer” in the field of “ethical fashion”.









Kering is led by Frenchman François-Henri Pinault, and the group includes fashion brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta. The luxury group employed more than 38,000 people worldwide in 2019. In the past year, your turnover was 15.9 billion euros, and profits 2.3 billion euros.

Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature

Emma Watson was born in Paris. At the age of five she moved to England with her parents and her three years younger brother. In the same year, her mother and father, who are both lawyers, divorced. Watson studied English literature at Brown University and Oxford University. In 2014 she graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

In 2000, when she was just ten years old, she prevailed over 4,000 other applicants for the role of Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films.