Has the painful decline in XRP already ended? From Investing.com

Investing.com – The 40 Percent Turnaround at came in exactly on the 100-day line at $ 0.87. After briefly testing the dynamic support line, XRP reversed and placed a long green candle on the chart on September 22nd, which negated the immediate downward pressure by recapturing the smoothing line of the last 200 days (currently at $ 0.95).

The all-clear cannot yet be given. Because relevant brands on the upper side have not yet been cracked, the risks on the underside must not be ignored.

Ripple traders should therefore keep the two above-mentioned smoothing lines in mind. Eventually, a renewed slide below these levels would indicate a continuation of the downward trend, which in the worst case holds a discount potential to the $ 0.70 mark.

The double top line-up, which was completed at the beginning of September, weighs heavily, the potential of which has not yet been exhausted on the underside. This danger would only be averted on a return above the resistance bundle consisting of the 50-day line ($ 1.10) and the neckline of the top formation at $ 1.14.

But if Ripple makes it today over the 10-day line at $ 1.01, a run-up to the key zone described can be expected. But whether it will be enough for a break is another matter entirely.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the XRP price. It is merely a subsequent comment on the XRP development, the Ripple investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.