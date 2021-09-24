Friday, September 24, 2021
Has the painful decline in XRP already ended? From Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Ripple XRP Chart (daily)

Investing.com – The 40 Percent Turnaround at came in exactly on the 100-day line at $ 0.87. After briefly testing the dynamic support line, XRP reversed and placed a long green candle on the chart on September 22nd, which negated the immediate downward pressure by recapturing the smoothing line of the last 200 days (currently at $ 0.95).

The all-clear cannot yet be given. Because relevant brands on the upper side have not yet been cracked, the risks on the underside must not be ignored.

Ripple traders should therefore keep the two above-mentioned smoothing lines in mind. Eventually, a renewed slide below these levels would indicate a continuation of the downward trend, which in the worst case holds a discount potential to the $ 0.70 mark.

The double top line-up, which was completed at the beginning of September, weighs heavily, the potential of which has not yet been exhausted on the underside. This danger would only be averted on a return above the resistance bundle consisting of the 50-day line ($ 1.10) and the neckline of the top formation at $ 1.14.

But if Ripple makes it today over the 10-day line at $ 1.01, a run-up to the key zone described can be expected. But whether it will be enough for a break is another matter entirely.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the XRP price. It is merely a subsequent comment on the XRP development, the Ripple investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
