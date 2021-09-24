Gesture of mourning: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at Ground Zero

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan paid their respects to the victims of the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 at Ground Zero.

During their three-day stay in New York City, Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 40, visited Ground Zero. Pictures show the couple paying tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack at the memorial. The significance of the place 20 years after the tragedy is written on their faces in the photos: each with a serious, shocked expression, they pause in one of the photos in front of a funeral wreath in honor of the approximately 3,000 fatalities.













Harry and Meghan started their trip last Thursday morning (September 23) with a visit to the observation deck of the One World Observatory. The celebrity couple was driven to the observation deck of the One World Trade Center skyscraper, located between the 100th and 102nd floors. There they met New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (60) and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (63).





Live concert on Saturday





On the other itinerary of the duke couple is a visit to the “Global Citizen Live” concert in Central Park on Saturday (September 25th). Artists like Coldplay, US rapper Lizzo (33) and Jennifer Lopez (52) will perform on the lawn in Manhattan.

Harry, Meghan and other dignitaries attend the concert to raise awareness of Global Citizen’s call. G7 country group and the EU are to distribute at least one billion doses of the corona vaccines to developing countries. The music event will be part of a 24-hour broadcast from cities around the world.









