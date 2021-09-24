George Clooney: Escapades on the “Days Like This …” Set

Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney not only had a breakdown on the “days like this …” set. Together they indulge in memories.

It’s been 25 years since George Clooney (59, “The Descendants”) and Michelle Pfeiffer (62, “Where’s Kyra?”) Stood together in front of the camera for the romantic comedy “Days like this …”. For the film’s anniversary, the two Hollywood stars came together again – virtually, for the “Actors on Actors” series of the US magazine “Variety”. Clooney remembered well: “‘Days Like This …’ was the first studio film I ever did and I was very nervous when I came in and read the script with you.”

Looked too deep into the glass



Pfeiffer also seems to have lasting memories from the set. Clooney is said to have stunk “like a brewery” one morning while filming. “Like a distillery”, Clooney corrected and began to tell: He had had the day off off and had an appointment with his good friend and current business partner Rande Gerber (58). “We stayed up and had a couple of vodkas or something. Then I came home at 1am and thought, oh shit. I was pretty drunk.”

The next morning he felt fit, but his appearance had given a different impression. “I got to the set, we went to the trailer, I sat down and you looked at me,” he recalled. His apology: “I didn’t know we were going to work today.”









Injured while playing basketball



Another day, Clooney “showed up with a broken face,” Pfeiffer reminisced. The actor “broke his face,” she said. And once again Clooney corrected: It was the eye socket. “I was playing basketball with the crew on lunch break and one of the crew members put an elbow in the face.” But then he wanted to continue shooting as a professional through and through.

“I remember we actually filmed scenes where we covered half of my face with a child,” said the 59-year-old. Today “pretty much” everything is healed. The only problem is “when I sneeze”.

Is a “days like this …” sequel conceivable?



Although the film flopped at the time, it has become a popular classic over the years. “My wife [Amal Clooney, 42, Anm. d. Red.] and her friends can’t believe that “Days Like This …” wasn’t a big hit. They love him, “Clooney revealed. Would a second part of the comedy be possible?” And the kids are all grown up now? “Clooney asked his former co-star. Pfeiffer jumped at the idea immediately.” He could be called ‘ I’m tired today ‘”, a possible title came to her mind.

The 62-year-old’s next project is already in the starting blocks. Pfeiffer will slip into the role of former First Lady Betty Ford (1918-2011) for Showtime’s new anthology series “The First Lady”. The engagement is the first series role of her career. Oscar winner Viola Davis (55, “Blind Revenge”) will meanwhile be seen in the format as Michelle Obama (57).

