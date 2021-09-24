“Game of Thrones”: Why two swords are the stars of the new mega series – cinema

The objects are much more important here than the people in the story …

What “Game of Thrones” creator George R. R. Martin actually always knew, could also be the content of the long-awaited prequel “House of the Dragon” (start: autumn 2022).

The filming of “House of the Dragon” has been going on for months on the English coast, the predecessor of the mega series “Game of Thrones” in chronological order.





First official photos from the GoT offshoot: Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and “The Crown” star Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen sparkle herePhoto: Ollie Upton / HBO



Fans look greedily at every photo, trying to recognize by means of armor and flags which families want to transport each other to the afterlife with dragons and catapults. On the net, the – admittedly – somewhat large wigs of some of the actors are made fun of.

But it’s worth taking a look at two steel details.

Because in the prequel, which takes place hundreds of years before the well-known friction between Lannisters, Night King and the ignorant Jon Snow, two swords will take the lead role.





Having fun on the set in Cornwall: Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Theo Nate as Laenor VelaryonPhoto: SplashNews.com







St. Michael’s Mount in Cornwall: This is where filming for the new “Game of Thrones” series “House of the Dragon” beganPhoto: Getty Images



Swords as stars

The stories of rival Targaryens (dragon riders) families revolve around two of the most famous blades that author Martin invented for his world of ice and fire. Their names: Blackfyre and Darksister.

They tell the complete story based on insider information. According to the books, both weapons were forged from Valyrian steel, the best metal there is in the fictional “Game of Thrones” continent of Westeros.





The swords Darksister (left) and Blackfyre – THAT are the stars of the new seriesPhoto:., Velvet Engine



Blackfyre belonged to the later King Aegon Targaryen when it was conquered. He shouldn’t play a role in the series, but his relatives. Aegon II is said to carry the sword in the series and fight some of the most spectacular battles with it.

Against him, his relative: Because Daemon Targaryen owns Darksister, Blackfyre’s sister sword. The first season will revolve around the weapons and their owners.





Steve Toussaint takes on the role of Lord Corlys VelaryonPhoto: Ollie Upton / HBO



What can the fans expect?

“House of the Dragon” is based on the book “Feuer und Blut” by George R. R. Martin. The focus is on the Targaryens, who are among the most influential families and who ruled the continent of Westeros a few centuries before “Game of Thrones”.

The special thing about them are their dragons, with whose help they conquered Westeros and united its splintered kingdoms. But the good times for the House of Targaryen do not last long, the battle for the Iron Throne between the half-siblings Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II, the so-called Dance of the Dragons, soon begins.





View of the elaborate costume details: Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hohenturm and Rhys Ifans as Otto HohenturmPhoto: Ollie Upton / HBO



As with “GoT” before, the spin-off does not save on characters. But who are the new faces of the series and which actors can we particularly look forward to?

BILD shows the ten most important occupations that you should know.

Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine, 48, is one of the first engagements broadcaster HBO announced. The Briton has had a long career on stage and in films, for example as Simon Ross in “The Bourne Ultimatum” alongside fellow actors Matt Damon.

In “Peaky Blinders” he played the sadistic priest John Hughes. Next year he will appear as King Viserys of Targaryen.





Paddy ConsidinePhoto: FilmMagic



Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke (27) became famous for the Oscar-winning film “Sound of Metal” and played one of the leading roles in Steven Spielberg’s film “Ready Player One”.









As Alicent Hohenturm she now plays the role of the second wife of King Viserys of Targaryen.





Olivia CookePhoto: FilmMagic,



Emma D’Arcy

A relatively new commitment is Emma D’Arcy (29). In “Truth Seekers” and “Wanderlust” you get a good taste of their talent.

In “House of the Dragon” she plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, the eldest daughter of King Viserys, and is planned as the king’s successor to the Iron Throne.





Emma D’ArcyPhoto: Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images



Matt Smith

Even as Prince Phillip in the mega series “The Crown” (Netflix), Matt Smith (38) delighted viewers. In “Terminator: Genisys” he also increased his profile alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As Prince Daemon Targaryen, he now plays the younger, ambitious brother of the king.





Matt SmithPhoto: picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com



Graham McTavish

It is not yet known who the Scottish-born Graham McTavish (60) plays. But one thing is clear: fans will certainly not be disappointed! Because Graham has a lot of experience and has already proven his skills in the Hobbit films and the series “Outlander”.





Graham McTavishPhoto: Getty Images



Eve Best

Eve Best (50) began her career with her role in “Nurse Jackie”. She was most recently seen in the Netflix series “The Winx Saga” as the director of Alfea.

As Rhaenys Velaryon, she embodies the king’s sister and is also referred to as “the queen who never existed”.





Eve BestPhoto: ddp / Sophia Evans / eyevine



Sonoya Mizuno

In “Ex Machina” Sonoya Mizuno (35) was in front of the camera as Kyoko, and the British-Japanese actress can also be admired in “La La Land” and “Crazy Rich Asians”.

As Mysaria of Lys, lover and close confidante of Daemon Targaryen, Sonoya will soon appear in “House of The Dragon”.





Sonoya MizunoPhoto: picture alliance / Pacific Press



Fabien Frankel

Fabien Frankel (27) is still relatively unknown in the film world. He can be seen in front of the camera as a supporting role in “Last Christmas” and “Die Schlange”.

As Ser Criston Cole, he soon fights on the battlefield and is considered THE Knight of Westeros. Sounds exciting!





Fabien FrankelPhoto: Dave Benett / Getty Images for ATG



Rhys Ifans

Who doesn’t know him: Rhys Ifans (54) has a lot up his sleeve. Whether as Dr. Connors in “The Amazing Spider-Man”, Xenophilius Lovegood in the world of Harry Potter or as Spike in “Notting Hill”, he can do it all!

As Otto Hohenturm, right hand man of the king and father of Alicent Hohenturm, he will certainly inspire us in the coming year as well.





Rhys IfansPhoto: Mike Marsland / WireImage



Steve Toussaint

Steve Toussaint (56), who has so far been known through “CSI: Miami” and “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”, will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the “sea snake”.

He is the head of the House of Velaryon and consort of the sister of King Viserys.