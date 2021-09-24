For a good cause: Natalie Portman is now on Instagram

Natalie Portman’s first and only social media account is not just for self-expression. Instead, she is promoting Time’s Up on Instagram, an initiative dedicated to combating sexual harassment in the workplace.

Behind the project are 300 women from the entertainment industry, including Jessica Chastain, who even appeared in Jimmy Kimmel’s “Time’s Up” shirt on Wednesday. Other supporters of the initiative are Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Emma Stone, Rashida Jones and America Ferrera. In addition to the celebrity faces, agents, directors, producers and many other Hollywood women take part. However, the commitment is not limited to the entertainment industry, but is intended to protect all women who are harassed or disadvantaged in the workplace.

Getty Images

One of the specific goals of “Time’s Up” is the establishment of a legal fund to support women who cannot defend themselves against sexual abuse due to a lack of financial resources. Of the targeted 15 million US dollars, 14 million have already been raised.









So far, Natalie Portman has only advertised the initiative on Instagram. Selfies from your private life are still unlikely to appear on your account. As recently as 2016, she stated in an interview that she consciously renounced Facebook and Co. in order to protect her valuable privacy and not to become a brand.

