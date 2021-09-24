FinTecSystems brings age verification & further news

FinTecSystems offers age verification based on open banking

Open banking specialist FinTecSystems, recently acquired by Tink, is launching an age verification process based on open banking. Companies can use it to restrict access to content and offers that are subject to age restrictions. The system dispenses with external databases or service providers. The “age of majority check” is based exclusively on the analysis of account movements. If companies want to combine age verification with a payment option, this is possible using the FTS white label payment product. Continue reading…

eToro starts new DeFi portfolio and postpones stock exchange listing

Actually, eToro already wanted to be on the stock exchange. Now the company is probably postponing the IPO via SPAC until the end of the year because there are still regulatory hurdles for the company merger. However, this report has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, eToro informs us in an email that it has launched a new DeFi portfolio. It includes eleven DeFi cryptoassets: Ether, Uniswap, Chainlink, Aave, Compound, Yearn.finance, Decentraland, Polygon, Algorand, Basic Attention Token and Maker.

Is SumUp building a digital bank?

It has not escaped the attentive eyes of the colleagues that SumUp, better known for its compact payment terminals, is looking for a “Head of Operations” who will be responsible for setting up a “Merchant Bank”. So everything indicates that the fintech wants to round off its offer with an account. For some time now, traders who use SumUp have had the option of taking out a loan as part of a beta phase. Continue reading…









1.7 million euros for Climatiq

Just yesterday we reported on the funding from Klima-Fintech Doconomy. The seed financing for the Berlin startup Climatiq, led by Cherry Ventures, is significantly smaller. 1.7 million euros end up with the young company, which offers fintechs and other companies, for example, the opportunity to integrate the calculation of emissions into their own applications via API. Read more …

Twitter introduces bitcoin payments for authors

After a successful test run, Twitter now offers authors worldwide the option of paying a “tip” via Bitcoin. This is currently still limited to the iOS platform, but should also be possible on Android in the coming weeks. However, the platform does not process the payments itself. The user profiles then refer to accounts with other payment service providers. Read more …

Nordigen claims to have dethroned Yapily

Last year Fintech Nordigen introduced a free API for open banking. The company has now informed us by email that it now reaches 2,000 banks exclusively via PSD2 / XS2A interfaces and makes them available via API. Nordigen is reacting to a message from Yapily, which announced the availability of 1,500 institutes in the summer. Thus, Nordigen dethroned the competitor.