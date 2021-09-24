“Fast & Furious 9” star wants to bring back a dead figure – already in “Fast & Furious 10”? · KINO.de

With “Fast & Furious 6”, the popular film series has lost another popular figure alongside Brian O’Conner. One of the stars of the series would like to bring this figure back.

– Warning: spoilers for “Fast & Furious 9” will follow! –

With the recently released “Fast & Furious 9”, Han Lue (Sung Kang), a figure believed dead, was brought back into the race. After the American actor was no longer seen in the two sequels after “Fast & Furious 6” and is now celebrating his return at the side of Vin Diesel and Co., he recently announced his interest in seeing another one who was believed to be dead Figure.

In the final action sequence of “Fast & Furious 6” Dom (Vin Disel), Brian (Paul Walker) and their entourage chase Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) over an airfield with their cars, while Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) tries to escape with a cargo plane and his devilish ones Put the plan into action. During the rapid fight on the runway, Han finds himself in a life-threatening situation, from which Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot) saves him at the last second by sacrificing herself. Sung Kang now wants this figure to return, as he revealed in an interview with Insider:

“I’m a proponent of it. I think we need Gisele back … in every way. I think the fans want that. We have to make it possible somehow. “

Is Gisele returning in “Fast & Furious 10”?

Even if Gisele sacrificed herself for Han, her death is not sealed because her body has never been found. Just like Han, who faked his death with the help of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), Gisele, believed dead, could still be among the living. A flashback in “Fast & Furious 9” shows Gisele and also provides some details about her work for Mr. Nobody. Just as Han has returned from the dead, Gisele could celebrate her return in “Fast & Furious 10”. Especially since the film series is not exactly known for consistently delivering logical explanations when it comes to such script decisions.

Also, the possibility remains that Gal Gadot could return for a spin-off in her role as Gisele Yashar. However, the Israeli actress currently has numerous projects ahead of her, including the films “Cleopatra”, “Heart of Stone” and “Wonder Woman 3” as well as a so far untitled mini-series about the actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Sung Kang, on the other hand, will first wield the lightsaber in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the Disney + series starting in December. Accordingly, the reunification of Han and Gisele may still be a while in coming.

